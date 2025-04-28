Dawn Staley goes gaga over $50 Million worth Michael B Jordan's latest movie, Sinners: "Stupendous acting"

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley shared her review of Michael B. Jordan's latest movie, Sinners. The horror movie came out globally on April 18, but it looks like Staley was only able to catch it on Sunday.

Ad

From her mini-review on X, it's evident that Staley thoroughly enjoyed watching Jordan, whose net worth is $50 million per Celebrity Net Worth, along with the direction from filmmaker Ryan Coogler.

"SINNERS is a freaking great movie! Michael B. Jordan did his big one! Well produced. Great story lines. Stupendous acting. Excellent music. Checked all the boxes...Go check it out and go back for seconds!," Staley wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sinners is written, co-produced and directed by Coogler. It is Michael B. Jordan's first movie in the horror genre, and he has a dual role as twins, Smoke and Stack. The story is set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta area.

Sinners has been received with rave reviews, scoring an 8.2/10 rating by IMDb, 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and 84% on Metacritic. Fans also loved it as it crossed the $100 million mark during the opening weekend at the box office.

Ad

Dawn Staley reveals whose side she's on between the twins Michael B. Jordan played in Sinners

Apart from giving her own brief take on Sinners, Dawn Staley also responded to a user's question, which asked if she prefers Smoke or Stack — the twins that Michael B. Jordan played in the movie.

"Team Smoke but I could Stack some days," Staley captioned with three laughing emojis.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawn Staley now reasserts her focus back onto the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason. After a disappointing end to the season with a loss in the championship game to the UConn Huskies on April 6, the South Carolina coach is looking to retool for the upcoming season in the hopes of winning their third national title in the last five years, after winning it in 2022 and in 2024.

While the Gamecocks lost key players like Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall to the WNBA and MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal, they have since added Ta'Niya Latson, who led the league in scoring last season. Staley has also brought in former Mississippi State center Madina Okot, who will fill the big void in post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here