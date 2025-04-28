Dawn Staley goes gaga over $50 Million worth Michael B Jordan's latest movie, Sinners: "Stupendous acting"

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley shared her review of Michael B. Jordan's latest movie, Sinners. The horror movie came out globally on April 18, but it looks like Staley was only able to catch it on Sunday.
From her mini-review on X, it's evident that Staley thoroughly enjoyed watching Jordan, whose net worth is $50 million per Celebrity Net Worth, along with the direction from filmmaker Ryan Coogler.
"SINNERS is a freaking great movie! Michael B. Jordan did his big one! Well produced. Great story lines. Stupendous acting. Excellent music. Checked all the boxes...Go check it out and go back for seconds!," Staley wrote.
Sinners is written, co-produced and directed by Coogler. It is Michael B. Jordan's first movie in the horror genre, and he has a dual role as twins, Smoke and Stack. The story is set in the 1932 Mississippi Delta area.
Sinners has been received with rave reviews, scoring an 8.2/10 rating by IMDb, 98% on Rotten Tomatoes and 84% on Metacritic. Fans also loved it as it crossed the $100 million mark during the opening weekend at the box office.
Dawn Staley reveals whose side she's on between the twins Michael B. Jordan played in Sinners
Apart from giving her own brief take on Sinners, Dawn Staley also responded to a user's question, which asked if she prefers Smoke or Stack — the twins that Michael B. Jordan played in the movie.
"Team Smoke but I could Stack some days," Staley captioned with three laughing emojis.
Dawn Staley now reasserts her focus back onto the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason. After a disappointing end to the season with a loss in the championship game to the UConn Huskies on April 6, the South Carolina coach is looking to retool for the upcoming season in the hopes of winning their third national title in the last five years, after winning it in 2022 and in 2024.
While the Gamecocks lost key players like Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin and Bree Hall to the WNBA and MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal, they have since added Ta'Niya Latson, who led the league in scoring last season. Staley has also brought in former Mississippi State center Madina Okot, who will fill the big void in post.
