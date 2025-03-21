Dawn Staley hails Geno Auriemma's UConn for being a class apart from all women's basketball programs: "Don't ever think that's gonna be matched"

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will face the No. 16 Tennessee Tech in the NCAA tournament’s first round on Friday. Coach Dawn Staley, joined by senior forward Sania Feagin and senior guard Bree Hall, spoke to the media on Thursday. Staley praised UConn’s program, led by Geno Auriemma, as “in a class by itself.”

She highlighted UConn’s unmatched legacy in women’s basketball when asked how back-to-back titles could cement South Carolina’s own place in history.

"I mean, UConn is in a class by itself,” Staley said. “I don't ever think that's going to be matched, no matter what era we are in." [24:37]

While reflecting on South Carolina’s success, Staley emphasized the rarity of their achievements. Winning three championships in the past eight years, she said, is a feat unlikely to be repeated.

“Since we're in this era,” Staley said. “I could probably say what we've done over the past eight years won't be done again.”

Although Staley believes her team has cemented its legacy in today’s competitive era, she holds UConn’s historical dominance as unparalleled. She also mentioned her disappointment earlier this season when star recruit Sarah Strong, despite ties to Staley, chose to play for UConn and Geno Auriemma instead of South Carolina.

“As far as Allison, I don’t know how we don’t get Sarah Strong, right?” she said.

She was referring to Sarah Strong’s mother, Allison Feaster, her teammate on the WNBA’s Charlotte Sting for five seasons.

Rapper Plies surprised South Carolina coach Dawn Staley

Rapper Plies surprised South Carolina coach Dawn Staley with a custom diamond chain ahead of the team’s first-round game in March Madness. The chain, a glittering replica of the NCAA trophy, featured the years 2017, 2022, and 2024, seasons in which the Gamecocks won national championships, inscribed on it. It also included Staley’s name, photo, and a special inscription:

“‘God is within her. She will not fail.’ Psalm 46:50.”

Plies shared his admiration for Staley in an Instagram post, writing:

“What U Exemplify & Stand For As A Person Is What I’m A Fan Of. The Wins & Losses Isn’t What Drew Me To U. But Your Purpose & Who U Are As A Person Did!!”

Dawn Staley responded with gratitude in her own Instagram post, featuring a collage of the chain:

“I know you didn’t gift me this piece of treasure for anything but love,” Staley captioned the post. “Thank you for your love, your support & your organic belief in @GamecockWBB. I’ll wear it proudly knowing our mission.”

The Gamecocks, selected as the second overall No. 1 seed, opened their tournament run against Tennessee Tech at Colonial Life Arena.

