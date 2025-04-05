Dawn Staley hails South Carolina's Tessa Johnson, Bree Hall as bench players play vital part in Final Four win

Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks overcame a slow start in their Final Four matchup against the Texas Longhorns. With Chloe Kitts in foul trouble and limited to six points, someone else stepped up as the Gamecocks ran away with a 74-57 victory.
Te-Hina Paopao led South Carolina with 14 points and Bree Hall added 11. Coming in from the bench, Joyce Edwards had 13 points, while Tessa Johnson added nine.
“It’s what we’ve counted on all season long,” Dawn Staley said. "Ever since last year, our depth has been a part of the success of our program. They could start both of them. Joyce can start for any program."
The South Carolina bench contributed 35 points, and while the Longhorns reserves produced 27 points, Jordan Lee had 16 of them. No other Texas bench player scored more than four points or had over three rebounds.
The Gamecocks’ depth has responded all season long. Edwards started on the bench, but she leads the Gamecocks with 12.7 points per game. Tessa Johnson scores at an 8.3-point clip. In fact, there are nine South Carolina players averaging at least five points per game.
The Gamecocks will now face the UConn Huskies, another team likely to test their depth in the national championship game on Sunday.
Dawn Staley downplays undefeated record in championship games
After the win over Texas, Dawn Staley gave her first thoughts on the championship game.
The coach is 3-0 in title games, but she downplayed any effect it could carry into the game on Sunday.
"Saying that we're undefeated in the national championship game is not going to help,” Dawn Staley said. "I wish it would help. I wish it would spot us 10 points because we're undefeated."
The Gamecocks handed UConn its first championship game loss in 2022, defeating the Huskies 64-47. Huskies coach Geno Auriemma had won all 11 title games they played before.
UConn still leads the all-time series 10-5, and the Huskies already defeated South Carolina 87-58 in Columbia this season. The Gamecocks haven't dropped a game since, with 12 consecutive wins heading into the final.
The championship game will be played on Sunday at 3 pm ET in Tampa’s Amalie Arena. UConn will be looking for its 12th national title, while the Gamecocks will look to become the first back-to-back champions since 2016. It would be their fourth title in program history.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here