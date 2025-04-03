Dawn Staley hilariously shares South Carolina locker room scenes ahead of Texas Final Four matchup: "Nosey ones don't sleep"

South Carolina Dawn Staley shared a hilarious video of the Gamecocks team taking a power nap ahead of their Final Four matchup on Friday. Staley's team already touched down in Tampa, Florida, in preparation to play against their SEC rivals, the Texas Longhorns, in the Final Four on Friday.

The video, which was posted on Staley's X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, showed the Gamecocks coach going around the room to record her players. While some slept, others mostly browsed through their phones.

"Nosy ones don't sleep," she said.

South Carolina is on a quest to defend its title. The top-seeded Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four after defeating the second-seeded Duke Blue Devils 54-50 during the Birmingham regional 2 final on Sunday.

With the showdown against Texas coming up next, Staley said that the journey to the NCAA Tournament would be even tougher going forward.

"At this point, it's not going to look pretty," Staley said, according to the Greenville (S.C.) News. "There are stretches in each game that is not going to look pretty.

"If you watch all the games, maybe the score at the end of a UConn game is not indicative of how it looked in the first two quarters. So, some of it's not going to look as smoothly as us coaches and players envision or how you practice, but you certainly have to get down and play the kind of game that's presented in front of you, and we'll do that."

Meanwhile, South Carolina is 3-1 against Texas this season, the most recent win being in the SEC Tournament final on March 9.

Dawn Staley hails South Carolina staff ahead of Final Four showdown

Dawn Staley's South Carolina made it back to the Final Four for the fifth time in a row. The Gamecocks are a team to beat in this year's tournament, and Staley has credited Jacob Huden, the program’s director of basketball video services.

"I don’t know how he does it,” Staley said, per Bolavip. “He gives us anything that we need. Remotely, physically, I don’t think he gets enough credit for organizing us. He’s up all times of the night. He just really does all the little things. He sacrifices his time for us. He’ll be over here getting videos of all the (other tournament) games while we’re at practice.”

Staley and Huden began together as far back as her days as the coach of the USA national team. He was part of the Team USA women's basketball team that won the 2018 FIBA World Cup, the 2019 and 2021 FIBA AmeriCup, and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

