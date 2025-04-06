Dawn Staley joining South Carolina's dance routine in practice excites fans: "Dawn's Daycare"

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was engaged in the Gamecocks' dance routine during open practice on Saturday. Ahead of their national championship game against UConn on Sunday, the team appears to be in great spirits, showcasing their dance moves inside a packed Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Matt Dowell of WACH FOX shared a video on Twitter showing the Gamecocks dancing at center court while Staley did her own version near the sideline holding two basketballs.

Here's the video posted on X:

Overtime WBB also posted the clip shared by Dowell on Instagram with the caption:

"Even Dawn was movinggggg yup Gamecock vibes are UP."

Below are some of the reactions from fans on both X and Instagram:

"Dawn’s Daycare. ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote.

"A TEAM that has fun TOGETHER, plays TOGETHER, wins TOGETHER, makes history TOGETHER," another X user added.

"I was not prepared for the pan to Dawn 😂😂," a fan said.

"Coach watching like a proud mama," an Instagram user commented.

"Dawn getting in where she can fit in. She said forget the other part. Lol," another added.

"Maybe they can use those moves to distract UCONN tomorrow," one more chimed in.

Dawn Staley teases South Carolina reporter over question about UConn

Dawn Staley's sharp wit was on full display during the press conference prior to the national championship game between her South Carolina Gamecocks and the UConn Huskies.

A reporter from Carolina News attempted to delve into Staley’s perspective on the UConn team, asking if she saw any differences with these Huskies compared to past years.

Staley playfully teased the reporter about his line of questioning.

"Carolina news as in South Carolina?" Dawn Staley asked.

The reporter confirmed his affiliation with the local news outlet.

"And you asking these questions about UConn... what story you writing, man?" she said with a laugh.

Dawn Staley then provided a comprehensive answer, acknowledging the challenge UConn presents.

"I think UConn — this is how they play, like this is normal for them. I think previous years really haven't been normal," Staley said. "They know — it's the very thing. It's almost like you know what you need to be successful ... You know the type of system that you want to run, you know what you need from a defensive standpoint.

"Like, they're hitting all of their marks when it comes to what a national championship looks like for them."

Staley continued by saying the Huskies have reached all the benchmarks of a team poised to win a national championship.

