Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on Bree Hall-Maddison Booker beef as South Carolina beat Texas to win SEC championship

South Carolina women's basketball guard Bree Hall had a beef going on with Madison Booker entering the SEC Championship game. Hall was told she "can’t f****** guard me” by Booker, which fueled her.

Hall woke was motivated to take up the mantle of defending Texas star sophomore and SEC Player of the Year on Sunday. It wasn't until the 1:51 mark in the second quarter when Booker connected her first shot, thanks in large part to Hall who had a locked-down defense on her.

Booker only scored 10 points, shooting 4 of 13 from the field as Texas lost the conference championship game 64-45.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared she didn't know about the feud, saying:

"I didn't know that was said to Breezy I only saw it after the game. That motivated her and gave her the force to win that battle."

Booker, who breathes offense for Texas, could not make a single assist as well, marking only the third time this season that she's averaging 2.9.

Bree Hall spoke about motivation when facing Madison Booker following f-bomb from Texas star

After the game, Bree Hall made her feelings known on the pre-game comments of Madison Booker where she targeted the South Carolina guard.

"I woke up with the mindset of 'I have to get her,' " Hall told The Greenville News. "I know after that game (on Feb. 9) (Booker) had said 'she can't f-ing guard me' so I said that will be my motivation this game, I have to take that personally."

Hall always has had a certain edge when facing Booker in previous encounters this season. On Jan. 12, Booker was held to a dismal 3 of 19 shooting from the field, adding only seven points. In the Feb. 9 game in Texas, Booker scored 20 points, but when it came to shooting, she was only 7 of 22.

Staley lavished praise for Bree Hall, who missed out on making the SEC All-Defensive Team.

"She takes the job nobody wants," Staley said of Hall. "I tell her, 'Your defense is going to be something that will carry you in the transition to the next level.' I hope she hears me. These WNBA franchises have been looking at Bree for four years. They know what she’s best at."

Overall, the matchup is fairly dominated by Hall, who has held Booker to 25.9% shooting.

