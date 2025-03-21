Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on crucial factor behind March Madness success

Dawn Staley has shared her thoughts on what it takes to succeed in March Madness, emphasizing the crucial role of experience.

Ad

The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament without any All-American first, second or third-team honorees. Their opening game is set for Friday at 4 PM ET against No. 16 seed Tennessee Tech.

Speaking during a press conference on Thursday, Staley reflected on the impact of experience in navigating high-pressure tournament moments.

In the clip shared on Wednesday via Matt Dowell’s X handle, she said:

"Yes, you can get lucky. But at some point, the experience kicks in," Staley said.

Ad

Trending

She also recalled her team's early tournament struggles, and fatigue when they first started competing in March Madness:

“When we first started just going to the tournament, just going from three years not going to our fourth year going, I was actually tired,” Staley said. “I was tired because we weren't used to playing during that time in March.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Staley explained that the team has since built the endurance needed to thrive during the tournament.

The Gamecocks boast an impressive resume, including winning the 2024 NCAA national championship, reaching the 2023 Final Four and securing another title in 2022.

Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks ready to defend their NCAA title

Dawn Staley poses with the cheerleaders - Source: Imagn

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is here, and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to defend their national title. Entering the tournament as the No. 1 seed in the Birmingham region, Coach Dawn Staley’s team aims for their third championship in four years.

Ad

With a stellar 30-3 record, the Gamecocks secured both the SEC regular season and tournament titles. They open their tournament journey on Friday against Tennessee Tech at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

The Gamecocks are making their 14th consecutive NCAA tournament appearance under Staley, a run that solidifies their dominance in women’s basketball.

Friday’s matchup brings a fun twist, too. Tennessee Tech Coach Kim Rosamond gifted Staley a nameplate for her dog, Champ, during media day. Staley responded by bringing Champ for a photo op.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gamecocks’ roster is packed with talent. Te-Hina Paopao earned All-SEC Second Team honors, Chloe Kitts shined as the SEC Tournament MVP and Sania Feagin landed a spot on the SEC All-Defensive team. MiLaysia Fulwiley also made waves with her All-Tournament team recognition.

Looking ahead, the Gamecocks could face tough competition, including potential matchups with Indiana or Utah.

For South Carolina, the road to glory begins now, with every game serving as another step toward their ultimate goal: another championship banner.

Also Read: When $12 million Dawn Staley discussed her players' excitement for NIL: “They want to know, 'how can South Carolina differentiate from others'"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here