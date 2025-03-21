Dawn Staley makes her feelings known on women getting  hosting privileges over men in March Madness: "It's up for conversation"

Dawn Staley shared her thoughts about the hosting privileges in the NCAA Women's Tournament in Thursday's press conference ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks' clash with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2025 March Madness.

Ad

A reporter asked Staley her opinion on some people saying that the NCAA Women's Tournament should be held on neutral sites like the Men's Tournament and not give the top-ranked teams the homecourt advantage in the first two rounds.

Ad

Trending

"I think it’s up for conversation but you also have to look at what we’re doing on our campuses," Staley said (Timestamp 14:25). If there’s bad attendance on campuses in the first and second round, people won’t want to move to neutral sites."

"We were charged with bringing more people on our campus and seats and then you’re rewarded. It’s something that you can control for the most part, putting together a schedule that will put you in a position to be a top 16 seed."

Ad

Dawn Staley explained why she would like the current system to remain in place for the NCAA Women's Tournament.

"For us and women, it's more about what you can control versus what you give to someone else because when you give it to someone else they may have an ulterior motive that doesn’t benefit the game so I’m happy about that," Staley said.

Ad

Dawn Staley's future opponents in the 2025 March Madness

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks will open their 2025 March Madness campaign on Friday, when they take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Colonial Life Arena in the round of 64.

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and forward Sania Feagin (20) hoist the SEC Championship Trophy after the Gamecocks defeated Texas during the SEC Women's Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Photo: Imagn

If the Gamecocks win that first-round matchup, they will next face the winner of the clash between the Utah Utes and the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round. Maryland, Norfolk State, Alabama and Green Bay are among the teams South Carolina could face in the Sweet 16.

Ad

The Gamecocks enter the Big Dance as one of the title favorites after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 30-3 overall record. They claimed a share of the SEC regular-season title with the Texas Longhorns after both teams finished with a 15-1 record in the conference.

South Carolina and Texas then faced off in the SEC Tournament championship game, with the Gamecocks recording a 64-45 victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here