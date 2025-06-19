Dawn Staley misses Aliyah Boston as she spends Juneteenth with ex-South Carolina star’s family

South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has kept busy this offseason. A lot of her time has been taken up by media obligations after the release of her new book. Despite her busy schedule, she has found time to celebrate important things with friends and family.

On Thursday, the USA celebrated Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery. As part of the festivities, Staley spent part of the day with former South Carolina star Aliyah Boston's family. However, she did not get to see Boston herself. Staley wrote about this in a celebratory post on Thursday.

"JUNETEENTH WITH MY ISLAND PEEPS!" Staley wrote. "Cleone Boston, Alexis Boston Mr. Boston! Aliyah Boston sorry we missed you but keep ballin’ like you are! Thank you all for blessing us. Gamecock women's basketball family forever! Love!"

Aliyah Boston was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks for four seasons from 2019 to 2023. She was a key member of the 2022 team that won the national championship. After finishing her NCAA career in 2023, she entered the WNBA draft and was selected by the Indiana Fever with the first pick. She has had a strong start to her career and now plays alongside superstar Caitlin Clark.

Dawn Staley speaks about Aliyah Boston's teammate, Caitlin Clark

In a new episode of "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" on Thursday, Dawn Staley made a guest appearance. On the show, she spoke about all things basketball, including her South Carolina Gamecocks. However, one of the most interesting moments came when she spoke about Aliyah Boston's Indiana teammate, Caitlin Clark.

"I think she's quite incredible, quite an anomaly when it comes to how many eyeballs that she's bringing on the game, and new eyeballs," Staley said. "And the newness of those eyeballs only want her to do well, only want you to speak very highly of her, only want you to agree with what they agree with.

"And that's kind of hard when we are critics to everyone that plays the game. We're critics to it. It's a part of our, the fabric of sports."

Dawn Staley also admitted that it was difficult to play against Clark during her time in college.

"I would say she's probably the most difficult to scout, to play against, in that she can beat you a variety of ways," Staley said.

Clark is already one of the best players in the WNBA despite only being in her second season.

