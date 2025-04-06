Dawn Staley outfit today: South Carolina coach pulls up in all-black Louis Vuitton fit for title game vs. UConn

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley often steps out in designer brands. She showed up to Sunday's national title game in a black Louis Vuitton tracksuit.

Fans caught an early look at the outfit via a video sports journalist Claire Foley posted to X of the team's arrival.

A closer look at Staley's outfit was shared by South Carolina women's basketball on X. The post showed the coach's tracksuit had turquoise beads and she wore Louis Vuitton sneakers.

For Friday's Final Four matchup, Staley wore a Gucci two-piece tracksuit in the Gamecocks' classic garnet color.

She paired the tracksuit with matching sneakers, having previously said that she values comfort in her outfits and is glad to no longer have to wear high heels.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

In May of last year, Staley attended Milan Fashion Week Gucci where the veteran coach got her first experience with fashion shows.

“Last summer was probably the first time that I was a part of fashion shows,” Staley said. "I would see them on social media, like, 'OK, that’s cool.' But when you’re there and you see the energy and you feel the energy, I mean, I enjoyed it."

Dawn Staley and South Carolina's journey to the NCAA Tournament championship game

After defeating Iowa to secure last year's NCAA Tournament championship title, Dawn Staley and her South Carolina squad are looking to two-peat.

The Gamecocks are 35-3 this season, having only dropped games to No. 1 seeds Texas and UCLA and No. 2 seed UConn. This is an impressive resume, but the loss to the Huskies was a devastating one. Staley's team fell 87-58, snapping a 71-game home win streak.

The Feb. 16 defeat served as South Carolina's last loss of the season, and the Gamecocks will now look to avenge it with a win over UConn in the title game.

South Carolina breezed through the SEC Tournament, winning the championship with a 64-45 defeat of Texas. Staley's squad came into March Madness as a No. 1 seed and put up double-digit wins in each of the first two rounds.

The Gamecocks experienced closer games in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. In a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 4 Maryland, South Carolina trailed at halftime before ultimately winning by four points. The team also defeated No. 2 Duke by a margin of four points in the Elite Eight.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

The Final Four saw South Carolina face conference foes the Texas Longhorns. The Gamecocks led by only three at halftime but dominated in the second half to pull off a 74-57 win.

Now, Staley's squad will look to pick up one more win to become back-to-back national champions.

