Dawn Staley outfit today: South Carolina HC rocks Gucci hoodie in clash against Texas Longhorns

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has some of the best style quotient in women's basketball and she showed it when she arrived at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Staley rocked a black Gucci hoodie ensemble for the SEC Tournament matchup against Texas on Sunday.

The moment of her arrival was captured in a video that was shared on the GoGamecocks X handle.

The top-seeded Gamecocks advanced to the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game after beating Oklahoma 93-75 on Saturday.

MiLaysia Fulwiley led the charge for South Carolina with 19 points off the bench while Sania Feagin added 14.

Staley has coached in 576 games for South Carolina and now has a 467-109 record for the Gamecocks.

Sunday's game against the Longhorns will determine if Staley's Gamecocks will make it to a third straight SEC title.

South Carolina's Dawn Staley talks about potential top seed vs Texas clash

Dawn Staley's South Carolina entered the 2025 SEC Tournament as the No. 1 seed ahead of rival Texas after a controversial flip of the coin. However, the Gamecocks have proven why they deserved the top seed, after making light work of the first two games in the tournament.

Now, Staley thinks South Carolina deserves to be the overall top seed as the Gamecocks seek to avenge one of their only three losses on the year, which was handed to them by Longhorns at Austin in February.

"It's not us. It's the NCAA Selection Committee has to. I mean, we play the best schedule in the country, we had the toughest schedule. Did we have a bad game vs. Connecticut? Sure. But don't discount what we did all season long. Don't do that. It ain't that time, it ain't that time to do that," Staley said after South Carolina beat Oklahoma on Saturday.

"We go out and we play the toughest schedule, manufactured so we can get a No. 1 seed, if not the overall No. 1 seed," Staley continued. "So we put ourselves in a position by getting to the (SEC Tournament) finals, and hopefully whatever team ends up winning (the Texas vs. LSU) game, we can solidify our No. 1 seed."

South Carolina has won the SEC Tournament in four of their first five appearances, only losing the 2022 championship to Kentucky. The Gamecocks have only missed one SEC Tournament final since 2015 and have made 10 appearances in 11 years, only missing the final in 2019.

