Dawn Staley quotes Kamilla Cardoso ahead of South Carolina’s Elite Eight clash vs Duke

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley shared a post on her social media ahead of the Gamecocks' Elite Eight clash against the Duke Blue Devils.

On Sunday, Staley posted two pictures on her Instagram with the caption:

"Walk through and pregame meal done. Check! @gamecockwbb."

The first picture was a poster with a "Gameday Devotional" quote that read:

"You are from God and have overcome them, for He who is in you is greater than He who is in the world. 1 John 4:4."

The second image was from a quote by WNBA star Kamilla Cardoso after South Carolina won the national championship in 2024 following a comeback victory over Iowa.

"We were built all season long for moments like this," the quote read.

Dawn Staley is planning ahead as the No. 1 seed South Carolina (33-3) takes on Duke on Sunday after getting her team into the Elite Eight. The Gamecocks defeated the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins 71-67 on Friday in the Sweet 16.

They lost the first half by a narrow margin, 34-31, but came back strong in the second half, 40-34, to win the game. Staley's team was helped by MiLaysia Fulwiley and Chloe Kitts, who both had double-figure points.

Fulwiley achieved a new NCAA Tournament personal best with 23 points, highlighted by 11 crucial points in the fourth quarter after coming into the game off the bench.

She had the most points by a South Carolina bench player in an NCAA Tournament game in over two decades. On the other hand, her teammate, Kitts, also had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Dawn Staley speaks about her team's resilience

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional - South Carolina vs Maryland - Source: Imagn

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley compared her team's past season performance to this campaign, highlighting the resilience that has become a hallmark of her squad.

"Is it ugly? Yes. Are people going to say this doesn't look like a national championship team?" Staley said. "Well, we didn't look like one last year to most in the beginning of the season.

"Probably didn't look like one. We looked like one in '22. [In 2017] we didn't look like one. I think we're back to where we don't look like one, and hopefully we can win it and even it out."

Next up for the Gamecocks is the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils (29-7) on Sunday in the Elite Eight at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Dawn Staley is set to face one of the best defensive teams in the tournament, and a win will take her team to the last four.

