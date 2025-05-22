Dawn Staley rests rumors of rift with MiLaysia Fulwiley with kind words for LSU commit: “I do think she’s a generational talent”

South Carolina women's coach Dawn Staley has finally debunked rumors of any rift between her and former Gamecocks star MiLaysia Fulwiley. Staley was on "The Breakfast Club" radio show with Charlamange Tha God on Thursday and spoke about Fulwiley while promoting her new book, “Uncommon Favor."

During the show, the Gamecocks coach recounted how the LSU commit informed her about the decision to enter the transfer portal. She also revealed she was not surprised that the former Gamecocks Freshman of the Year chose to hit the transfer portal.

“Surprising? No,” Staley said. “I think being in this space, you come to expect the unexpected, right? I still have much love for MiLaysia, much love. I want her happy. She and her mom came in.

"She said, ‘I think I’m going to get into the transfer portal.’ So I’m like, ‘OK, well, you think or you know?’ And she said, ‘I know.’ And I said, ‘Well, I only want you happy.’ I really do only want our players happy, whether that’s with us or somewhere else.”

Staley advised Fulwiley not to look back because she was always going to be a Gamecock. She also praised the Columbia native for being a generational talent.

“She’s going to have a promising career,” Staley said. “I do think she’s a generational talent. That will never leave. She does things on the basketball court that I’ve never seen a woman do. She’ll continue to do that, and we’ll continue to be happy for her, except the one or two times that we have to play them. ...

"She’s gonna be super competitive against us. We’re gonna want to win, and it’s gonna be a pride thing. That comes with just being a competitor. We’ve got much love for her and her family.”

Fulwiley finished second in scoring for the Gamecocks and was the SEC’s Sixth Woman of the Year this past season. During her two-year stint with the Gamecocks, she won the national championship title and two SEC titles.

Dawn Staley discusses her championship legacy in her new book

Dawn Staley's 2024-25 season did not end as expected, with the national championship loss to UConn last month. But the Gamecocks coach has left the disappointment behind her, focusing on promoting her book, "Uncommon Favor," which was released on Tuesday.

Staley appeared on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday to discuss her book, and spoke about how receiving a statue inspired other girls.

"It's unimaginable," Staley said. "I had goals of being an Olympian. I had goals of being a national champion. I didn't never have a goal of having a statue. But now, other little girls can grow up and say, 'I want a statue. That's a goal of mine. To have a statue.'" (Timestamp: 5:44)

Staley was honored with a bronze statue by the City of Columbia on April 30. The tribute celebrated her championship legacy as a player and a coach.

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

