Dawn Staley’s excited message for Ta'Niya Latson faces backlash from fans after MiLaysia Fulwiley enters the transfer portal

After being a core member of South Carolina for two years, MiLaysia Fulwiley has exited Dawn Staley's program. The homegrown talent was one of the most popular names within the local community and a fan favorite. However, the crafty guard entered the transfer portal less than a week after the Gamecocks were dominated in the 2025 NCAA championship game by UConn.

With that, coach Dawn Staley is facing backlash for her inability to maintain Fulwiley's learning in the school. Fans have specifically targeted a specific post from April 7 that celebrated the commitment of Ta'Niya Latson.

"A birdie just flew in nest!! 🐔🐔🐔," Staley wrote about Latson.

"One just flew out.," a fan wrote.

"Bruhhh I’m f***ing wheezing lmaooo," a user wrote.

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤸🏾‍♂️ Good one! I’m a South Carolina and Dawn Staley fan but she had this one coming!!" another fan commented.

More fans joined in on the commenter section, poking fun at Dawn Staley and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

"Lay needs a lot of work y’all set that young lady up," a user wrote.

"Dawn didn’t like Milaysias game anyway, I think that saved Dawn a headache," a fan added.

"Fulwiley should be on juju/hannah/booker/mikaylah tiers but she had to spend two years playing behind someone who averaged 3 pts and 2 ast in the ncaa tournament," another user commented.

Dawn Staley wanted MiLaysia Fulwiley to adjust her game.

MiLaysia Fulwiley showcased an immense talent for the Gamecocks in her freshman season. While coming off the bench, she averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 steals on 43.8% shooting.

Her flashy moves and unique style of play garnered national attention, including from Stephen Curry and other NBA stars. However, Dawn Staley often expressed that the guard adjusts some parts of her game to the parallels of South Carolina's system.

With that, Fulwiley's minutes fluctuated throughout this season, resulting in her sophomore-year statistics looking similar to her freshman year.

"I don’t expect her to understand it every play every game, I just want her aware of it ... She’s not resisting it, she’s welcoming it because she wants more for herself," Staley said in December. "It's never been about 'don’t do this' it’s about ‘add this,' and just complimenting what she already brings to the table."

MiLaysia Fulwiley now has two years of eligibility left. She brings untapped potential in terms of her skills and can be a star player for any Power Four program.

For South Carolina, the team undergoes major changes as 2024-25 Division I scoring leader Ta'Niya Latson joins the program.

