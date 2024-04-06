Dawn Staley’s outfit today: Take a look at South Carolina HC's attire for the epic Final Four clash against NC State

Dawn Staley's top-seeded South Carolina (36-0) will take on the No. 3 seeded NC State Wolfpack (31-6) in the Final Four on Friday. The highly-anticipated contest will occur at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Staley, who has etched her name into the coaching pantheons, has been in the spotlight for her gameday outfits this season. The South Carolina coach has a penchant for designer labels and is quite a classy dresser.

After rocking an all-black outfit during South Carolina’s previous clash against Oregon State, 53-year-old HC seems to have decided to take it up a notch during the Final Four showdown against NC State.

The 2x National Champ was seen wearing a long coat with colorful polka dots from the LOUIS VUITTON x Yayoi Kusama collection, that was released in 2023. She styled her coat with a comfy pair of loose black joggers. To accessorize her overall attire, she added some silver hoop earrings, topped with her signature bun hairstyle.

Although Staley's stylish look garnered quite a bit of attention pregame, the focus will soon shift toward her South Carolina team. The Gamecocks are on a sensational unbeaten run this season and will want to continue their winning streak when they take on the Wolfpack in the Final Four on Friday.

Ahead of South Carolina's clash against NC State, Dawn Staley spoke about her desire for success:

"You want to win. Your competitive juices are flowing," Staley said of what changes for teams when they arrive at the Final Four. "I mean, you can see the finish line. You can see it. You can see it. For us, we could see it.

"And it's not disrespecting the process or not disrespecting our opponent, but once you get here, they can see it. NC State can see it. UConn can see it. Iowa can see the end of the finish line. There's one and a possible game left for all of us, and I want to win. I want to win."

How to watch Dawn Staley's South Carolina vs. NC State live? TV schedule and live stream details for Final Four showdown

The South Carolina vs. NC State Final Four showdown will be broadcast live on ESPN, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET. Fans without cable access can live stream the game on Fubo TV.

