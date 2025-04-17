Dawn Staley’s warm welcome for Ta’Niya Latson excites South Carolina fans: “Cannot wait to cheer her on”

Dawn Staley has welcomed her new star, Ta’Niya Latson, after South Carolina officially announced her signing. Latson joined the Gamecocks as a transfer from Florida State on Wednesday.
South Carolina also made the announcement on X, which Staley responded to with:
“Welcome welcome welcome Ta’Niya!! Thank you for joining our Gamecock family! I would say Gamecocks Women Basketball FAMs activate but you already gave her your special welcome! We can’t wait to get started!!”
Dawn Staley is fairly active on social media, and her welcome post for Ta’Niya Latson on X has gotten over 100k impressions. Some fans also took the opportunity to welcome the former Charles W. Flanagan High School star.
"We cannot wait to cheer her on. Go Gamecocks 🐔🏀🤙🏻🔥," Caroline Slough said on X.
"Welcome home young sister!!!! 🫡🫡," @GamecocksTalk said.
"Welcome!!! I’m excited about next season!" @ProudAuntieofV echoed the same.
Fans kept showing their excitement in the comment section.
"Welcome home 🐔," @BreesMom73 said.
"Welcome home @NiyaLatson ❤️❤️❤️❤️ 🐔," @telicia_webb also said the same thing.
"Ayyyyyye!!! Welcome to a TEAM of Greatness🤙🏾," @Marcie1985 said.
Why Ta’Niya Latson could be the ideal transfer for the Gamecocks
Ta’Niya Latson joins the Gamecocks after an impressive season that saw her put up 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Florida State. The 5-foot-8 guard was the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, and it was not a surprise, as she was the leading scorer in the nation last season.
She shot 45.1% from the field and 34.3% from behind the arc. You could say Latson was born to get buckets, because she is the third player in ACC history to score more than 2,000 points in three seasons.
So Latson’s addition to the team is a big plus for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, who struggled with their offense in some games last season. Latson has a good relationship with Raven Johnson, as they played together at Westlake High School (Atlanta, Georgia).
Also, South Carolina stars Bree Hall, Sania Feagin and Te-Hina Paopao are no longer eligible for college basketball, so getting Latson is a smart one for the Gamecocks. Aside from her ability to get buckets, she is also quick and can make great plays.
Last season, the Gamecocks reached the final of the NCAA Tournament before losing to the UConn Huskies. South Carolina was outscored 82-59. But with a player like Ta’Niya Latson now on the roster, Dawn Staley has a new weapon.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here