Dawn Staley's No. 4 South Carolina will play Geno Auriemma's No. 7 UConn on Sunday. While both teams are on course to make the postseason, the game at Colonial Life Arena, will serve as a perfect test ahead of the business end of the season.

Staley is also eyeing bragging rights over Auriemma due to her past connection with UConn assistant coach Tonya Cardoza. Staley recalled her playing days with Cardoza at Virginia.

"Tonya's my woman teammate," Staley said (3:50 onwards). "We text message throughout the season just to congratulate each other on things. I mean I just want to win.

"Anytime you can win against a former teammate it lends you the bragging rights so to speak. But we don't really do that. It's more of a silent bragging rights, not in-your-face bragging rights."

Cardoza joined UConn as an assistant coach in 2023. She had also succeeded Staley as Temple's head coach in 2008 when the latter joined South Carolina.

During her time with the Owls, Cardoza compiled a 251–188 record, becoming the team's all-time winningest coach.

Now, it will be interesting to see whether Cardoza or Staley gets the bragging rights when South Carolina (23-2, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) faces UConn (23-3, 14-0 Big East) on Sunday.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina will aim to repeat national title heroics from last season

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley

While there's still a long way to go until the NCAA Tournament championship game, Dawn Staley's South Carolina will be eyeing a repeat of last season's success. The Gamecocks have built somewhat of a dynasty under Staley, winning the national title in 2017, 2022 and last season.

South Carolina has an excellent opportunity to defend its national title this season with the likes of Joyce Edwards, Te-Hina Paopao, MiLaysia Fulwiley and co. firing on all cylinders. Staley also knows how to navigate her team through the NCAA Tournament, which will pose some interesting challenges for the Gamecocks.

