Dawn Staley sends clear message about A’ja Wilson’s statue as South Carolina honors 3x NCAA champion HC

Dawn Staley finally got a statue from the city of Columbia on Wednesday, joining A'ja Wilson in the list of South Carolina legends who have been honored this way. Staley spoke to the crowd during its unveiling and sent a clear message about Wilson's statue after Geno Auriemma appeared to take a shot at it during the UConn Huskies' victory celebrations.

Ad

Staley defended Wilson during her speech, explaining why the Las Vegas Aces star deserved to get that statue from the Gamecocks. She didn't mention the UConn coach's name but it was clear Auriemma was on her mind while talking about Wilson.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“Contrary to the belief of one of my coaching colleagues, her statue wasn’t in response to winning a national championship," Staley said. "It was in response to being a winner at life."

"It’s a tribute to a hometown hero, a symbol of what’s possible for the youth of Columbia, when passion meets preparedness."

Ad

Dawn Staley added that A’ja Wilson represents excellence, perseverance and discipline and there’s no one more deserving of this honor and no better example for the young people in this community than her.

The South Carolina coach admitted earlier in her speech that she wanted Wilson's statue to be the only one ever and that having her own was never a goal for her. She was convinced, however, by the University of South Carolina and the city of Columbia to accept the honor.

Ad

Revisiting Geno Auriemma's comment about statues after UConn's win over Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Geno Auriemma grabbed the headlines on Apr. 7 during his team's victory rally when he issued a controversial comment about statues following the UConn Huskies' win over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and UConn coach Geno Auriemma meet before the Gamecocks and the Huskies faced off at Colonial Life Arena on February 16, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photo: Getty

South Carolina fans accused Auriemma of taking a shot at A'ja Wilson after he told a story of him seeing his former players on the bus following UConn's latest title triumph.

Ad

"Most other places, if you win one national championship, they build a statue to you outside the building," Auriemma said (Timestamp 0:51). "Here, they won't even let you get to the front of the bus."

Expand Tweet

South Carolina Athletics installed a statue of Wilson in front of Colonial Life Arena in 2021 after she helped transform the Gamecocks' basketball program. She stayed at home to play for the Gamecocks, leading South Carolina to the NCAA title in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here