Dawn Staley sends clear message about A’ja Wilson’s statue as South Carolina honors 3x NCAA champion HC

Dawn Staley finally got a statue from the city of Columbia on Wednesday, joining A'ja Wilson in the list of South Carolina legends who have been honored this way. Staley spoke to the crowd during its unveiling and sent a clear message about Wilson's statue after Geno Auriemma appeared to take a shot at it during the UConn Huskies' victory celebrations.
Staley defended Wilson during her speech, explaining why the Las Vegas Aces star deserved to get that statue from the Gamecocks. She didn't mention the UConn coach's name but it was clear Auriemma was on her mind while talking about Wilson.
“Contrary to the belief of one of my coaching colleagues, her statue wasn’t in response to winning a national championship," Staley said. "It was in response to being a winner at life."
"It’s a tribute to a hometown hero, a symbol of what’s possible for the youth of Columbia, when passion meets preparedness."
Dawn Staley added that A’ja Wilson represents excellence, perseverance and discipline and there’s no one more deserving of this honor and no better example for the young people in this community than her.
The South Carolina coach admitted earlier in her speech that she wanted Wilson's statue to be the only one ever and that having her own was never a goal for her. She was convinced, however, by the University of South Carolina and the city of Columbia to accept the honor.
Revisiting Geno Auriemma's comment about statues after UConn's win over Dawn Staley's South Carolina
Geno Auriemma grabbed the headlines on Apr. 7 during his team's victory rally when he issued a controversial comment about statues following the UConn Huskies' win over Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.
South Carolina fans accused Auriemma of taking a shot at A'ja Wilson after he told a story of him seeing his former players on the bus following UConn's latest title triumph.
"Most other places, if you win one national championship, they build a statue to you outside the building," Auriemma said (Timestamp 0:51). "Here, they won't even let you get to the front of the bus."
South Carolina Athletics installed a statue of Wilson in front of Colonial Life Arena in 2021 after she helped transform the Gamecocks' basketball program. She stayed at home to play for the Gamecocks, leading South Carolina to the NCAA title in 2017.
