Dawn Staley sends fans into a frenzy teasing upcoming audiobook release of her new memoir

Dawn Staley's new memoir, UNCOMMON FAVOR, is about to hit shelves, and she has shared more exciting news about the book. The South Carolina coach posted photos of herself recording the audiobook of her memoir on Instagram Wednesday.
"Did you know that I read the audiobook edition of UNCOMMON FAVOR? Coming 5/20, pre-order your copy today - I can’t wait for you to hear it! Who’s ready to stay awake and fall asleep and rewind to keep listening like me?! 🤣🤣🤣," Staley's caption read.
Fans responded to Staley's announcement in the comments section. Some said that they can't wait to listen to the veteran coach narrate her memoir.
"NEED it!! Literally can't wait🙌🏾"
"Aww I can't wait!!"
"Oh I can't wait to hear you read this to me."
Others shared that they've already preordered the book.
"Me!! Already preordered!!"
"Already pre ordered👏🏾"
"Just pre-ordered my copy. Can't wait!"
All about Dawn Staley's upcoming memoir
Staley announced back in February that she was writing a memoir entitled "UNCOMMON FAVOR: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I Learned from All Three."
"Hey everyone! I have an announcement because….I’ve been asked so many times about writing a book and it is about time I listened. I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!" Staley captioned her Instagram post announcing the big news.
Based on the title, fans can expect to read about Staley's basketball playing and coaching careers, her childhood in North Philly, and her relationship with her mother in her upcoming book.
Before she was the well-decorated coach of the Gamecocks, Staley spent her college career playing for the University of Virginia.
She is the NCAA's all-time steals leader and guided the Cavaliers to three consecutive Final Four appearances. Staley picked up two National Player of the Year awards and won Most Outstanding Player in the 1991 Final Four. She went on to become a five-time WNBA All-Star and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.
Staley is a Philadelphia native and grew up in the Raymond Rosen Housing Projects. She had a very close relationship with her mother, Estelle, who died in 2017. The subtitle of Staley's memoir suggests that she will dive deeper into these topics in her book.
If fans want to hear the South Carolina coach tell her story herself, they can listen to the audiobook of UNCOMMON FAVOR, starting May 20.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here