Dawn Staley sends strong video message to Sania Feagin, Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and their families after 2025 WNBA Draft

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley sent a strong message to Sania Feagin, Te-Hina Paopao and Bree Hall after the three Gamecocks players heard their names called out at the 2025 WNBA draft. In an Instagram video that was uploaded by South Carolina on Monday, Staley said she was also delighted for the players' families after they went pro.

Ad

"Super proud of Breezy, Pao, Feagin," Staley said." It's their dream, and me being their coach and being able to watch their dream, I couldn't be more proud of them. For all they've given to us on this day, the game gave back to them.

"Happy for their parents. Happy for their families, happy for the fans and happy for their teammates, that they can be on the biggest stage of women's basketball and be individually recognized and be drafted. That's what it's all about. Trusting the process and making sure you win big from a team standpoint and you win big from an individual standpoint."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Paopao was the first South Carolina player to be taken this year. The Atlanta Dream selected her with the No. 18 pick. The Indiana Fever then selected Bree Hall with the No. 20 pick, while the Los Angeles Sparks selected Sania Feagin with the No. 21 pick.

Staley was proud of her players who made it pro and even tweeted about it.

“Thank you Lord! Proud of @GamecockWBB @tehinapaopa0 @breezyhalll @supremenia for being selected in the @WNBA draft. @AtlantaDream @IndianaFever @LASparks yall have some class act human beings and highly tested talented individuals! Let’s gooooo!!" Staley tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dawn Staley's South Carolina suffered a crushing loss to UConn in the 2025 national title game

NCAA Womens Basketball: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley (Credits: IMAGN)

Dawn Staley's South Carolina suffered a crushing 82-59 loss to Geno Auriemma's UConn on Apr. 6. It was one of the largest margins of defeat for a team in a title game in NCAA history.

Ad

Staley, who took charge of South Carolina in 2008, has led the program to three national titles. Her most recent championship triumph came in 2024 when her team went undefeated through the season.

Although Staley's Gamecocks made it to the national title game this past season, it will be interesting to see if they can repeat the feat next year without Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here