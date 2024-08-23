Dawn Staley shares glimpses of massive crowd gathering at Kamala Harris' DNC speech to accept 2024 nomination

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been everywhere this offseason. Taking a short break from training her Gamecocks, the coach first attended the NBA post-season games before switching to the WNBA when their regular season began.

Later, Staley was in Paris as a part of the presidential delegations accompanying first lady Jill Biden for the 2024 Paris Olympics. On Thursday, the coach joined thousands of Americans on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in the United Center in Chicago.

The party officially announced Kamala Harris as their nominated candidate for the 2024 Presidential elections in November. Dawn Staley shared a few clippings from the night on Instagram, showing a view of the crowd gathered.

In the second video, Dawn Staley shares photographs and video from the moment when Kamala Harris was announced as the nominee. She wrote in the caption:

"Ladies and gentlemen, the 47th President of the United States of America…..POTUS. @kamalaharris"

In her address to the gathering, Harris said (via the Washington Post):

“Our nation with this election has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

Kamala Harris once met Dawn Staley's team and left inspired

In January, Kamala Harris was in South Carolina on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and dropped a visit to Gamecocks' home, Colonial Life Arena. She met with the players, interacted with and cheered for them.

Later, Dawn Staley spoke about the meeting on social media:

"Meeting (Harris) for the 1st time was royalty for me. I got emotional introducing her ... because she is the DREAM FILLER for those who are climbing to do the unimaginable and to sit where it's unpopular but right. Thank you Madam VP for inspiring us on this MLK Day!"

Harris also shared pictures from the meet-up to her X/Twitter and wrote:

"I am inspired by the passion, drive, and competitive edge of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team. Thank you for welcoming me to campus today."

Dawn Staley has been a long-time supporter of the Democratic Party. She has also been vocal about her admiration of the Obamas and even asked Michelle Obama to join the race for the President. She has also been active in reminding fans to register themselves to be able to vote.

With Kamala Harris' nomination, America looks at having its first-ever female President.

