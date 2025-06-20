Dawn Staley shares wholesome picture with heartfelt thanks to her dogs for “saving her soul”

Dawn Staley has always been open about her love for dogs, often sharing sweet moments with them on her social media. The South Carolina head coach did it again recently, posting a heartfelt tribute to her dogs and talking about how much they have meant to her life.

On Friday, Staley took to Instagram to share a wholesome picture of her dog, Ace, while referencing a very personal part of her life story from her book, "Uncommon Favor."

“Hey there my UNCOMMON FAVOR peeps! From this picture of Ace who is the real reason @champstaley2017 came into my life. Sacrificing his soul so Champ can fill mine is the ultimate! Read/listen about Ace & Champ in your very own copy of my @nytimes bestselling book UNCOMMON FAVOR,” she wrote.

Ace, the dog in the photo, played a key role in Staley’s life and in her journey to finding healing. According to her, Ace’s passing made way for another special dog, Champ, to come into her life and bring comfort during difficult times.

Champ, a black and gray Havanese, has been a constant presence around Staley for years. The little dog has become popular among South Carolina fans and players, often spotted courtside during games or featured in social media posts with the team. Champ even has his Instagram account, further adding to his fame in the college basketball world.

Staley also shares more about the story of Ace, Champ, and her personal journey in her New York Times bestselling book Uncommon Favor. The book outlines her life both on and off the court and how moments like these shaped her career and personal growth.

Dawn Staley is not ready to coach Philadelphia’s WNBA team

Dawn Staley joined Kylie Kelce, the wife of former NFL star Jason Kelce, on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast earlier this week, and she discussed the possibility of coaching the WNBA expansion franchise in Philadelphia.

"No. You know why?" she said. "Because I would rather be an owner. I think there's much more to ownership. If I am an owner, I think I can touch more people.”

The South Carolina head coach noted that coaching a team in the WNBA is not in her plans.

