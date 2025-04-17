“Dawn Staley should’ve given you more playing time”: South Carolina fans react as MiLaysia Fulwiley bids adieu to Gamecocks

Hometown hero Milaysia Fulwiley's time with the Gamecocks has come to an end. The Columbia, SC native has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at South Carolina. On Thursday, Fulwiley took to Instagram to say farewell.
"Thank you to Coach Staley, the entire South Carolina staff, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together," part of Fulwiley's Instagram caption read.
South Carolina fans responded to the news in the comments. Some had mixed feelings about Coach Dawn Staley's treatment of Fulwiley.
"After careful consideration, Coach Staley should have given you more playing time because you were the spark plug on this team. Go be a star and leader we all know you can be."
"I think you should stay put. When a coach sees greatness in you, they will be hard on you. You gotta get some tough skin and be thankful for constructive criticism."
Others showed support for the sophomore guard.
"Wherever you're going, I'm going! #teamLay"
"Go be great kid."
Some comments on Fulwiley's post suggested schools she could transfer to.
"NC State has a starting spot with your name on it."
"Come to UConn. Geno will treat you better than Dawn."
"💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿Go be great Champ! Chapel Hill would love to have you!🐏🐏"
MiLaysia Fulwiley's time at South Carolina
MiLaysia Fulwiley came to South Carolina as a five-star recruit, referred to by ESPN evaluation as a "jet-quick lead guard." Fulwiley attended WJ Keenan High School, less than ten miles from the University of South Carolina.
She was a difference maker for the Gamecocks right away. As a freshman, she appeared in 38 games, making three starts. Fulwiley put up a team second-best 11.7 points per game and added 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists and served as a two-way force, averaging 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
As a sophomore, Fulwiley continued to contribute as a role player off the bench. Despite her success in her first college season, she didn't see her minutes increase. Her stats didn't change much either, aside from her shooting experiencing a dip.
After shooting 43.8% from the field as a freshman, Fulwiley averaged 42.6% this year. Her 3-point shooting faltered even more, decreasing from 34.3% to 25.8%.
Now, MiLaysia Fulwiley is looking to take her talents elsewhere, likely to a program that provides her with more playing time.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here