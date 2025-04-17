“Dawn Staley should’ve given you more playing time”: South Carolina fans react as MiLaysia Fulwiley bids adieu to Gamecocks

Hometown hero Milaysia Fulwiley's time with the Gamecocks has come to an end. The Columbia, SC native has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at South Carolina. On Thursday, Fulwiley took to Instagram to say farewell.

Ad

"Thank you to Coach Staley, the entire South Carolina staff, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together," part of Fulwiley's Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

South Carolina fans responded to the news in the comments. Some had mixed feelings about Coach Dawn Staley's treatment of Fulwiley.

"After careful consideration, Coach Staley should have given you more playing time because you were the spark plug on this team. Go be a star and leader we all know you can be."

An IG user says Staley should have given Fulwiley more playing time

"I think you should stay put. When a coach sees greatness in you, they will be hard on you. You gotta get some tough skin and be thankful for constructive criticism."

Ad

An IG user urges Fulwiley to remain at South Carolina

Others showed support for the sophomore guard.

Ad

"Wherever you're going, I'm going! #teamLay"

"Go be great kid."

Fans hype up Fulwiley

Some comments on Fulwiley's post suggested schools she could transfer to.

Ad

"NC State has a starting spot with your name on it."

A comment says Fulwiley should go to NC State

"Come to UConn. Geno will treat you better than Dawn."

Ad

A comment says Fulwiley would receive better treatment at UConn

"💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿Go be great Champ! Chapel Hill would love to have you!🐏🐏"

Ad

An IG user encourages Fulwiley to go to UNC

MiLaysia Fulwiley's time at South Carolina

MiLaysia Fulwiley came to South Carolina as a five-star recruit, referred to by ESPN evaluation as a "jet-quick lead guard." Fulwiley attended WJ Keenan High School, less than ten miles from the University of South Carolina.

Ad

She was a difference maker for the Gamecocks right away. As a freshman, she appeared in 38 games, making three starts. Fulwiley put up a team second-best 11.7 points per game and added 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists and served as a two-way force, averaging 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

As a sophomore, Fulwiley continued to contribute as a role player off the bench. Despite her success in her first college season, she didn't see her minutes increase. Her stats didn't change much either, aside from her shooting experiencing a dip.

Ad

After shooting 43.8% from the field as a freshman, Fulwiley averaged 42.6% this year. Her 3-point shooting faltered even more, decreasing from 34.3% to 25.8%.

Now, MiLaysia Fulwiley is looking to take her talents elsewhere, likely to a program that provides her with more playing time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here