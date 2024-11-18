South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley and the team witnessed the hoisting of their national championship banner, and the head coach still cherishes the occasion.

Speaking to the media after the Gamecock’s victory over Coppin State on Nov. 14, Staley reflected on the ‘beautiful ceremony’ and the significance of the fans in winning the national championship three times in seven years.

Trending

Dawn Staley is no stranger to success. The six-time WNBA All-Star won three Olympic gold medals with the United States women’s basketball team from 1996 to 2004. Staley is also the first to win the Naismith Award as a player and a coach.

After South Carolina’s 92-60 victory over Coppin State, Staley reviewed the win and spoke about the shared moments with the fans while hoisting the championship banner.

“I mean it’s beautiful. It’s always a beautiful ceremony, no matter if the spotlight was on it or not. I knew what it was. And I didn’t even have my glasses on. I knew what it was. So any time you’re able to be a part of the very people who have covered us, the very people that have traveled with us, the very people who always seem to make this a home court advantage for us, to unveil the banner with them is always a great thing. It’s always and it’s only one. It’s only one team that’s able to do that and we’ve been able to do it three times in the past seven years and that’s incredible,” Staley said.

Staley made some points regarding part of South Carolina’s performance in their victory against Coppin State.

“Yeah, every game we play, we learn something. I mean, I learned that, at times, we’re not very disciplined. I’m used to us being a lot more disciplined than we’re playing with in longer stretches. Then, when we get up by a big lead, I’d rather us not try to do things to please the crowd. It’s cool if you connect with it. It doesn’t look good if you don’t,” Staley stated

Dawn Staley’s record with the South Carolina Gamecocks

Since joining South Carolina in 2008, Staley has achieved a lot. After her first two seasons, she rebuilt the program from scratch. Staley became the second African American to coach a women’s basketball team to a national championship after Carolyn Peck led Purdue to the 1999 national championship.

When asked about South Carolina’s record, 60+ consecutive home game wins beginning since Dec. 17, 2020, the 54-year-old referenced moving on to the next game after each win.

"I don't. I just think about the next game. If we stop to think about what we've accomplished, we'll let our guard down. I didn't know that you could roll it off but I've moved on to the next game. It's unimaginable. You think about winning national championships but you don't think about how you do it. Like, you don't think about a 60-game home win streak. It's not one of the goals that we set but to actually live it and do it and be a part of it, I gotta tip my hat to all the players and all the coaches that have created what we've created. So, I think it's remarkable but I'm not gonna think about it after I walk through that door but only try and just add to the next one and try to get better," Staley added.

South Carolina Gamecocks will be looking to maintain their 4-0 unbeaten streak this season by targeting wins in their remaining November fixtures against Clemson (Nov. 20), UCLA (Nov. 24), Iowa (Nov. 28), and Purdue (Nov. 29).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here