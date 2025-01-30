Dawn Staley teases former South Carolina Gamecock Allisha Gray with secret "road trip" story involving A'ja Wilson

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley had a playful interaction with former Gamecock Allisha Gray on Wednesday on X.

The comical exchange began when South Carolina women's basketball and football reporter Lulu Kesin tweeted that Staley told a story about a time she comforted A'ja Wilson, another former Gamecock, following a breakup.

WNBA: Playoffs--Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty - Source: Imagn

Wilson replied with a reaction GIF and the words "lololol now wait a min.." Wilson's former teammate Gray also found the story amusing, replying with a handful of laughing emojis. From there, Staley got involved, replying to Gray and asking if she should share the road trip that she and Wilson took midseason, ending the post with #coachchronicles.

Staley served as Wilson and Gray's coach when the current WNBA players were at South Carolina. Wilson spent her entire college career with the Gamecocks, while Gray transferred from UNC Chapel Hill for the 2016-17 season, when the Gamecocks won the NCAA Tournament for the first of three times in the past decade.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Women's Final Four-Mississippi State vs. South Carolina - Source: Imagn

South Carolina dynasty sparked by A'ja Wilson, Allisha Gray

The combination of A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray's skillsets guided the South Carolina Gamecocks to greatness that season as they began their run as one of the country's best women's basketball teams.

Both women continue their dominance in the WNBA. Gray is a guard for the Atlanta Dream, and Wilson plays center for the Las Vegas Aces, where she won back-to-back championships in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Wilson was named both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the 2022 season. She went on to pick up another MVP title in 2024.

The former teammates have remained close since their college days, attending South Carolina games together, supporting one another at WNBA contests and often engaging in mocking interactions on social media like their most recent one on X.

It appears that the South Carolina national champions have also remained close to their former coach. When Gray and Wilson attended the Gamecocks' Final Four matchup against Iowa in 2023, they both sported Staley jerseys.

A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray showing off their Dawn Staley jerseys at South Carolina's 2023 Final Four game versus Iowa.

Staley is often involved in Gray and Wilson's social media antics. Last week on IG, Wilson reposted a photo of Staley in a comically large Gamecocks ballcap, adding the words "I can't."

A'ja Wilson pokes playful fun at former coach Dawn Staley's oversized hat on her IG story.

Staley and her former players are like family and that comes with never-ending mocking and trolling on social media, including Staley's teasing threat to reveal the details of Gray and Wilson's midseason college road trip.

