"Dawn Staley wasting her talent", "Not a good decision at all": Fans react to South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley entering transfer portal

South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, leaving college basketball fans stunned. The news comes just weeks after the Gamecocks suffered a decisive loss to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA national championship game on Apr. 6.
The future of sophomore guard Fulwiley has been a conversation among college basketball fans since the final loss, with many questioning whether she is not getting the playing time she deserves under coach Dawn Staley.
Fans took to X voice their thoughts on Fulwiley's decision.
“Knew it she ain’t want to come off the bench again. Dawn wasting her talent. Go be great where you’re wanted,” a fan said.
“Actually, Fulwiley might be transferring BECAUSE South Carolina is so aggressive in the portal. Every player that they add could mean less playing time for MiLaysia,” another fan said.
“not the least bit surprising.. u watch her demeanor this year... it was obvious,” one fan said.
However, not all fans were in support of the decision and the way Fulwiley plays.
“Not a good decision at all,” a fan said.
“Definitely not a massive loss for SC. She wants a team that will let her run crazy and I hope she finds one. Best of luck to her," another fan said.
“Love Fulwiley but she just had too many turnovers and bad shot selection at times. Dawn doesn’t like that high risk high reward ball,” one fan said.
MiLaysia Fulwiley’s next destination is not known at this time, but more details are expected to be revealed in the next couple of days.
MiLaysia Fulwiley’s stats at South Carolina
MiLaysia Fulwiley played 38 games in 2023-24 season and 39 games in 2024-45, while averaging 18.4 and 18.9 minutes respectively in her two seasons with South Carolina. However, the Columbia, SC native started just three times across both seasons and averaged 11.7 points per game in both years.
Making Fulwiley’s situation more complicated is the fact that the Gamecocks have brought in 2024-25 leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson via the transfer portal from Florida State.
With senior guard Raven Johnson also returning for the 2025 season, it does not look like Fulwiley would get improved minutes.
