"Dawn Staley wasting her talent", "Not a good decision at all": Fans react to South Carolina's MiLaysia Fulwiley entering transfer portal

South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, leaving college basketball fans stunned. The news comes just weeks after the Gamecocks suffered a decisive loss to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 NCAA national championship game on Apr. 6.

Ad

The future of sophomore guard Fulwiley has been a conversation among college basketball fans since the final loss, with many questioning whether she is not getting the playing time she deserves under coach Dawn Staley.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to X voice their thoughts on Fulwiley's decision.

“Knew it she ain’t want to come off the bench again. Dawn wasting her talent. Go be great where you’re wanted,” a fan said.

“Actually, Fulwiley might be transferring BECAUSE South Carolina is so aggressive in the portal. Every player that they add could mean less playing time for MiLaysia,” another fan said.

Ad

“not the least bit surprising.. u watch her demeanor this year... it was obvious,” one fan said.

However, not all fans were in support of the decision and the way Fulwiley plays.

“Not a good decision at all,” a fan said.

“Definitely not a massive loss for SC. She wants a team that will let her run crazy and I hope she finds one. Best of luck to her," another fan said.

Ad

“Love Fulwiley but she just had too many turnovers and bad shot selection at times. Dawn doesn’t like that high risk high reward ball,” one fan said.

MiLaysia Fulwiley’s next destination is not known at this time, but more details are expected to be revealed in the next couple of days.

MiLaysia Fulwiley’s stats at South Carolina

MiLaysia Fulwiley played 38 games in 2023-24 season and 39 games in 2024-45, while averaging 18.4 and 18.9 minutes respectively in her two seasons with South Carolina. However, the Columbia, SC native started just three times across both seasons and averaged 11.7 points per game in both years.

Ad

Making Fulwiley’s situation more complicated is the fact that the Gamecocks have brought in 2024-25 leading scorer Ta'Niya Latson via the transfer portal from Florida State.

With senior guard Raven Johnson also returning for the 2025 season, it does not look like Fulwiley would get improved minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here