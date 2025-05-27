Days after Boogie Fland's commitment, key starter Alex Condon withdraws from NBA draft in favor of Florida return

Boogie Fland transferred to Florida last week after playing one season at Arkansas. While the Gators will be glad to have a talent like Fland to call upon for next season, the team has received another big boost, in form of Alex Condon.

On Tuesday, Alex Condon announced on Instagram that he was withdrawing from the 2025 NBA draft to return to Florida.

Condon spoke to ESPN about returning to Florida for his junior year.

"It's a really good situation waiting for me there," Condon said. "A great coach with Todd Golden. Teammates I won a national championship with. I have great chemistry with those boys. We have a good transfer class coming in. I expect guys to make a leap. My big man coach, Carlin Hartman, is returning, so I will keep developing my game with him."

Condon also discussed the opportunity for Florida to win back-to-back national titles.

"It's a hard thing to do, winning back-to-back," Condon said. "We're not taking it lightly. We need to get together as a team. Get back to Gainesville, share in some hardship through hard work in the summer, and get used to playing with each other. Part of the reason we were so good last season was we got used to playing with each other for two years. We need to continue that. When guys have your back, that's what makes a great team."

Condon was a key player for the Gators when they won the national title last season. He averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game and was named to the third-team All-SEC.

Boogie Fland had a stellar 2024-25 season at Arkansas

Former Arkansas star Boogie Fland - Source: Getty

Boogie Fland had a strong lone season at Arkansas. He averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in his freshman year.

Fland helped John Calipari's Arkansas earn a No. 10 seed for the NCAA Tournament. He also led the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Texas Tech.

Fland will give Florida a good chance of defending its national crown.

