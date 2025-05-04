Days after committing to Bucky McMillan's Texas A&M, Oklahoma transfer Duke Miles makes surprising request

Four-star transfer Duke Miles is looking for a new home again. The former Oklahoma Sooners guard had transferred to Texas A&M, but on Friday, he asked to be released from his letter of intent, according to a report by The Athletic.

Miles' request comes a week after the senior had committed to joining the Aggies. It is also the second time he has backed out of a commitment in this year's transfer portal. The Montgomery, Alabama native had pledged to go to the Virginia Cavaliers in early April, but decommitted four days later.

The request comes as a surprise for Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies, who may have felt like they were set at the guard position. The timing is particularly surprising, with the player spending only a few days at the school.

He started his college career at Troy in 2020 and played three years for the Trojans before transferring to High Point for one season. After that year, he entered the portal again, moving to Norman for a year.

Duke Miles is coming off a season in which he averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 boards and two assists for the Sooners. In his career, he's averaged 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 helpers.

Bucky McMillan's squad is facing player turnover after Buzz Williams left for Maryland. Four former Aggies: George Turkson, Solomon Washington, Andre Mills and Pharrell Payne followed their former coach to College Park.

Besides Miles, Texas A&M has landed eight transfers for the upcoming season, including four-star transfers Mackenzie Mgbako, Marcus Hill, Jacari Lane and Rylan Griffen.

Texas A&M finished the season with a 23-11 record. The Aggies beat Yale in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Michigan in the next.

Could Rylan Griffen's transfer have caused Duke Miles to split?

Duke Miles is leaving Texas A&M without ever suiting up for the team. His departure was a surprise and it came at a curious time. Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Ryland Griffen announced his arrival on Friday.

Griffen averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 boards and 1.4 assists last year for the Jayhawks. He had played for the Alabama Crimson Tide the previous two years, averaging 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his three-year college career.

Griffen will now be expected to lead the Aggies backcourt. He'll find a familiar face in the Aggies locker room as former Kansas forward Zach Clemence also transferred to College Station.

