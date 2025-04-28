Days after Cooper Flagg declares for NBA Draft, Duke schedules recruitment visit with 5-star prospect Christian Collins

Jon Scheyer has his eyes set on 6-foot-8 dual-forward Christian Collins from the Class of 2026 talent pool. The Duke Blue Devils is yet to offer the wing out of St. John Bosco High School.

However, it could happen soon, as Scheyer is taking his coaching staff to meet Collins at his school on Tuesday.

"Recruiting News: Duke will meet with five-star prospect Christian Collins at his school tomorrow, source tells @247Sports Collins is ranked No. 3 in the class of 2026," 247Sports' Dushawn London reported.

The wing is ranked the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation in his class, only behind his teammate Brandon McCoy and Tyran Stokes. Since the entire Class of 2026 top 5 springs from California, Christian Collins is ranked third in the state and first among power forwards.

Collins is one of the most pursued players in his pool, with his first offer coming in early 2024. He has offers from 15 Division I programs, including Kansas Jayhawks, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans.

The Blue Devils have a knack for getting top recruits in Durham, but Jon Scheyer could present Collins an enticing opportunity of pairing up with his HS teammate. Brandon McCoy was one of the earliest players Scheyer offered in the class.

Christian Collins is a part of Jon Scheyer's proactive recruiting style

Focusing on the future is a huge aspect of a program's continued success, and Jon Scheyer's recruiting encapsulates that perfectly. Duke will return next season without three standouts from its 2024-25 roster.

Kon Knueppel announced declaring for the 2025 NBA draft on April 16. Cooper Flagg followed suit on April 22, while Khaman Maluach announced his big league leap on Saturday. However, instead of giving all his attention to resetting his core lineup this offseason, Jon Scheyer has pursued candidates like Christian Collins.

That's because the Blue Devils have roped in the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, from the 2025 class in October 2024. While Caydeb is ranked 24th in the nation, Cameron is third. Nikolas Khamenia, ranked 15th overall, is also a part of the incoming freshman class.

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

