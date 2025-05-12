Days after decommitting from Texas A&M, Oklahoma transfer Duke Miles finds new home in SEC

Former Oklahoma guard Duke Miles has found his new school at the third time of asking. According to Joe Tripton of On3Sports, Miles has committed to Vanderbilt after spending a long time in the transfer portal.

Ad

Miles has made his third commitment out of the transfer portal, and Vanderbilt Commodores will hope it's his last. After leaving Oklahoma, the guard had committed to Virginia and Texas A&M.

Entering the final year of his eligibility, Miles moved to the portal and committed to Virginia on April 7, only five days after entering the portal. But the relationship lasted only a few days before he decommitted and moved to the open market.

Ad

Trending

Another SEC team, Texas A&M, wanted Miles, as coach Bucky McMilan felt the guard could be a good addition to the program. Miles signed the Letter of Intent with the school but changed his mind and asked for release within three days of joining.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eventually, he was back on the portal, making his third commitment of the offseason, joining Vanderbilt. Coach Mark Byington will hope that the young guard doesn't have a change of heart after joining the Commodores.

Duke Miles was a key player for the Oklahoma Sooners last season

NCAA Basketball: Missouri at Oklahoma - Source: Imagn

Duke Miles brings a lot of experience to the Vanderbilt roster. The 6-foot-2 guard will be entering his sixth year of college basketball after he was granted an injury waiver for playing only six games in the 2022-23 season.

Ad

The Montgomery, Alabama, native averaged 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his only season with Oklahoma. He finished third in terms of scoring for the Sooners last season, while his 43% shooting from the 3-point line was second-best on the team.

Miles began his college career at Troy and spent three seasons, racking up decent numbers. He started his season with the Trojans with a bang but suffered a season-ending injury after six games.

Ad

He moved to High Point and instantly became a star player, logging 17.5 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. His exceptional numbers helped the Panthers win the Big South regular season championship and also reach the final of the 2024 College Basketball Invitational.

Duke Miles became one of the four players leaving the Sooners ahead of a new campaign. Luke Northweather, Yaya Keita and Jacolb Fredson-Cole are the other three to leave Oklahoma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here