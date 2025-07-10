Days after FIBA U19 World Cup win, 5-star athlete Caleb Holt set to visit Nate Oats' Alabama, Bruce Pearl's Auburn

Caleb Holt, Class of 2026 prospect and a 2025 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup winner, is set to take visits to Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide and Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is the No. 4 recruit in the country, according to On3's Industry Rankings.

On3's Joe Tipton shared the news on Instagram account on Wednesday.

"5⭐️ Caleb Holt has locked in official visits to Alabama and Auburn 👀The 6-5 guard and top-5 player in the 2026 class is also planning to visit both Kansas and Kentucky," the post was captioned.

According to On3, Holt will take official visits to Auburn between Oct. 3-5 and Alabama between Oct. 10-12. So far, his only official visit has been to the Ole Miss Rebels on April 18, followed by an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 10.

Holt, who won his third gold medal for Team USA, averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.7 steals in 16.5 minutes per game. One of his best performances came in the massive 120-64 win against New Zealand, scoring 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including 4-for-6 from behind the arc.

He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and stole the ball four times in 23 minutes.

Before that, Holt had led Team USA to gold medals at the 2023 FIBA Men's U16 Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico, and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul.

Holt will now enter his senior year at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Last season, he led the Rams to a 28-4 record and a 12-0 record in the Georgia Section AAAAAA Region 4 Basketball League. However, the team was knocked out in the Final Four of the Georgia Boys State Basketball Tournament with a 58-53 loss to Wheeler on March 1.

Auburn leads the race to sign Caleb Holt

Caleb Holt has received interest from top programs, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Houston and Ole Miss. He ranks first in the shooting guard position and fourth in California.

However, according to On3's recruitment prediction machine, Auburn leads the race to sign Holt, with a 34.3% prediction, followed by Alabama with a 20.2% chance and Ole Miss with a 17.3% probability.

Both Georgia Tech and Georgia have been given a 7.4% chance, while Houston and Tennessee have a 3.9% prediction to land Holt. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

