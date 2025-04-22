Days after signing reported $3.5 million deal with BYU, Rob Wright shares positive update on his surgery

After completing his move to the BYU Cougars, highly rated point guard Rob Wright III disclosed on Instagram that he underwent surgery for an undisclosed injury.

Wright posted a photo showing his right arm in a cast, indicating he sustained the injury during the offseason. He provided an update on his recovery via Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“Successful surgery. Thank you to all my supporters,” Wright captioned the photo.

Rob Wright shares positive update on his surgery. Credit: IG/@robertwr1ght

When Wright left Baylor, he was ranked the No. 8 transfer prospect by 247Sports and labeled a five-star transfer. BYU eventually beat out several programs to land a commitment from the point guard, reportedly securing him with a projected $3.5 million NIL deal.

With the departure of Egor Demin, who is headed for the NBA draft, Wright is expected to fill a critical role for the Cougars.

Wright was a top-25 recruit and the top-rated point guard in the class of 2024. Baylor landed him out of high school, and in his freshman season with the Bears, he averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

One of his best games came against BYU, when he scored 22 points for Baylor in an overtime loss. His performances helped the Bears to a 20-15 overall record, reaching the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Duke.

Wright shot 41.4% overall and 35.2% from 3-point range. He also posted a 27% assist rate, showcasing his ability to create opportunities for teammates.

BYU coach Kevin Young excited to have Rob Wright on his team

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Bringham Young at Alabama - Source: Imagn

Kevin Young took the Cougars to the Sweet 16 in his first season as head coach, while beefing up the team with top talent.

With the additions of Wright and AJ Dybantsa, expectations are rising in Provo.

Speaking about Wright’s arrival, Young said:

“We are excited to welcome Rob and his entire family to BYU. He comes from a great family, and we are thrilled to have them all join Cougar Nation.

"Rob is one of the most dynamic guards in the country with his combination of speed and quickness. He is the ultimate floor general and makes everyone around him better. We look forward to getting Rob on campus and getting to work.”

Rob Wright earned All-Freshman honors and an All-Big 12 honorable mention in his lone season at Baylor.

