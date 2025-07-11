Days after U19 World Cup win Tyran Stokes drops 31 points for Oakland Soldiers in EYBL 

Tyran Stokes wo his third gold medal for Team USA at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup in Switzerland. The 6-foot-7 small forward is now back to play AAU basketball, representing the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL.

Along with the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026, Jason Crowe Jr. (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Stokes led the team to a 91-84 win against Utah Prospects in the first game of the fourth session.

He dominated the paint, converting 3-pointers and running the full length of the court to finish tough layup chances, as highlighted in a video posted by SportsCenter NEXT on Thursday.

''5⭐️ Tyran Stokes opens EYBL Session 4 with 31 points and 9 rebounds 😳," the post was captioned.

The win bumped their record to 9-3, sitting third in the Merritt Division with nine points. Stokes scored 31 points on 9-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-5 from the three-point line and converted 10-of-15 of his shots from the charity stripe.

He also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out three assists and stole the ball twice in 27:37 minutes. However, Jason Crowe Jr. finished with a game-high 33 points and had two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 32 minutes. The Inglewood High School player shot 45.8%, including 44.4% from beyond the arc and converted all seven of his free throws.

Stokes, ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2026, has received plenty of offers from top programs across the nation, including the Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks and the Oregon Ducks.

However, he has taken official visits only to Louisville on March 10 last year, Kansas on April 19 and Kentucky on June 8, this year.

Tyran Stokes leads Team USA to a gold medal in Switzerland

Tyran Stokes helped Team USA win the U19 FIBA Basketball World Cup, averaging 9.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 2.6 apg in the tournament.

One of his best games came against Jordan in the Round of 16, where he finished with a triple double, scoring 19 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out 10 assists and stealing the ball seven times.

He also won gold medals at the 2023 FIBA U16 Men's Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico, and the 2024 FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

Stokes will enter his senior year at Notre Dame in Sherman Oaks, California, and has one more year to decide on his collegiate career.

