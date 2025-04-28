Days after Virginia Tech's recruitment move, UVA responds with signing German prospect Johann Grunloh

After Virginia Tech landed German center Antonio Dorn on Saturday, Virginia responded by picking up another German prospect. ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony announced on Monday that 7-foot center Johann Grunloh has committed to the Cavaliers.
Grunloh was a projected second-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft but decided to go the college route. He has played for Rasta Vechta in the past four seasons and has proven himself as a sharpshooter, shooting 46.9% this season, including 35.0% from beyond the arc.
Grunloh also excels at grabbing boards, with 5.6 rebounds per game, and is the second-best shot-blocker in the German BBL, averaging 1.6 blocks. He played alongside former Virginia player Jayden Gardner, which may have impacted his decision to suit up for the Cavaliers instead of remaining in the NBA draft.
Like Grunloh, Dorn is a seven-foot center from Germany. He plays in the German second division, averaging 9.1 ppg and 4.5 rpg.
Both of the Virginia-based teams have added sizable German centers to bolster their depths ahead of next season.
UVA's offseason moves
Virginia has made several moves in the transfer portal ahead of Ryan Odom's inaugural season as coach. The Cavaliers struggled in 2024-25, finishing with a 15-17 (8-12 ACC) overall record and missing the NCAA Tournament.
After the campaign, the UVA athletic department announced that interim coach Ron Sanchez won't return next season. Odom was hired to take his place and has already gone to work to build his team.
Odom has secured some notable transfers, including former UC Irvine forward Devin Tillis, former BYU combo guard Dallin Hall and former Oklahoma guard Duke Miles. Grunloh isn't the first international pickup for Virginia. French small forward Martin Carrere will also play for the Cavaliers next season.
UVA has two four-star recruits incoming for the 2025-26 season: point guard Chance Mallory and center Silas Barksdale. With the addition of Johann Grunloh for more size, Odom is setting up Virginia well for the upcoming season.
