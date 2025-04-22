Days after visiting Dawn Staley, Madina Okot commits to South Carolina

South Carolina has secured the commitment of Mississippi State center Madina Okot from the transfer portal.
The latest acquisition gives the Gamecocks a legitimate center who could boost their championship aspirations for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season.
The development came after the 6-foot-6 Kenyan visited South Carolina's campus in Columbia from April 18-20. Staley confirmed Okot's visit in a post on X and she wrote:
"A birdie just flew in the nest!!!"
After playing two seasons with Zetech University in Kenya, Okot transferred to Mississippi State for her junior season. She started in all 34 games and averaged 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.
Okot recorded 11 double-doubles, including a 21-point, 23-rebound performance against Vanderbilt. The Mumias, Kenya native, delivered in the 59-46 NCAA Tournament first-round win against California, posting 14 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks before fouling out.
Okot concluded her 2024-25 season, tallying eight points, six rebounds and two steals in a 96-59 loss to No. 1 seed USC in the second round of the Spokane Regionals.
Madina Okot fills in South Carolina's frontcourt vacancy
Madina Okot would fill South Carolina's urgent need for a center after they lost Kamilla Cardoso following the Gamecocks' 2024 national title victory. This past season, they struggled mightily against teams with legitimate post threats.
South Carolina had two 6-foot-5 centers on its roster in Adhel Tac and Sakima Walker, but both battled injuries and health issues. The circumstances led Staley to use a small-ball lineup during the majority of the season.
Securing Okot's commitment gives South Carolina a legitimate post presence who can deliver on both ends of the court. She was virtually unstoppable from the field last season, making 64.9% of her shots and had a decent free-throw shooting clip of 62.5%.
Okot's presence eases the job of senior Chloe Kitts and sophomore Joyce Edwards in the paint. She allows Kitts and Edwards to operate freely inside, as the defense would likely focus on boxing her out.
South Carolina boosted its guard lineup after snapping up five-star freshmen Agot Makeer and Ayla McDowell and adding Madina Okot gives the team a significant upgrade going into the new season.
South Carolina has been the breeding ground of legendary college basketball bigs in A'ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso and the Gamecocks hope Madina Okot could follow in their footsteps and help them win their fourth championship under coach Dawn Staley.
How will Madina Okot fit into Dawn Staley's system in South Carolina? Let us know your insights in the comments section.
