  • College Basketball
  • Days after WNBA All-Star nod, Angel Reese receives major high school hoops honor   

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jul 23, 2025 16:51 GMT
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the WNBA. Her rivalry with Indiana Fever star Paige Bueckers throughout college and their earlier WNBA careers has helped propel both of them into superstardom. Despite only being in her second WNBA season, she is one of the biggest faces of women's basketball.

However, before she was a national sensation, Reese was racking up accolades in high school. Her most notable accomplishment in high school was becoming a McDonald's All-American. Also during high school, she put up an impressive performance at the SLAM Summer Classic.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Reese is set to be inducted into the SLAM Summer Classic Hall of Fame. This news was posted on the Slam Instagram account:

"The whole world knows her name now, but we first saw Angel Reese blocking shots, devouring rebounds and finishing tuffff layups at the SLAM Summer Classic, long before the spotlight found her. Can confirm she’s always been true to herself. Angel is officially inducted into the SLAM Summer Classic Hall of Fame presented by NBA 2K."
The SLAM Summer Classic is an annual high school basketball showcase which features some of the top boys and girls in the nation.

The news that Reese is getting inducted into the event's hall of fame led to a big reaction from fans. Notably, it led to many Maryland and LSU fans reminiscing about her time with their respective teams in college.

Angel Reese continued her success in college after a strong high school career

After a stellar high school career, Angel Reese became the No. 2-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class, according to ESPN. She went on to sign with the Maryland Terrapins and played two seasons with them before transferring to the LSU Tigers.

Reese truly made a name for herself with the Tigers, helping the team win a national championship in 2023. She was also named the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. That was the best season of her college career as she averaged 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

While she regressed slightly in her senior season, Reese still went on to become the seventh pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. She is now a member of the Chicago Sky in her second WNBA season. She has already established herself as one of the best rebounders in the game and appears set to have a great career.

