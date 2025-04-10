Days before WNBA draft, Potential #1 pick Paige Bueckers explains Maya Moore's role in influencing her basketball ambitions

After a fairytale ending to her college career, Paige Bueckers is now ready to realize her WNBA dreams. She is projected to be the top pick in the upcoming draft, which will take place in Manhattan, New York, on Monday.

On Sunday, Bueckers led the UConn Huskies to a national championship win against Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks and is expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings.

On Wednesday, she opened up on the "TODAY" show about her amazing season, UConn's record-setting 12th title, and the influence Husky legend Maya Moore had on her.

"I'm just excited for the next step in the journey, wherever that is, whatever that looks like. Just to be able to play in the WNBA, it's a dream come true," Bueckers said.

"I was just a little girl aspiring to be in the league. The Minnesota Lynx dynasty was everything for me, so to grow up watching Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, and the rest of that dynasty and to be able to share that experience and be a part of that is just — it's surreal to say," she added.

(from 2:41 mark onwards)

Paige Bueckers spent five seasons at Connecticut, but due to injuries, she only played three full seasons. She averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season.

She declared for the WNBA draft in March before UConn's Sweet 16 game against Oklahoma, where she chipped in a career-high 40 points.

Caitlin Clark and Mark Cuban say Dallas Wings is right fit for Paige Bueckers

Former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made it clear that he wants Paige Bueckers to play for the Dallas Wings. Cuban believes the Wings would be a great fit for her if they drafted her on Monday.

"Dallas will love her," Cuban said via Courant.com. "We have an amazing basketball community. She will be loved the second she steps off the plane."

Her former Iowa rival, Caitlin Clark, also believes that Paige Bueckers should play for the Wings. The Indiana Fever star appeared on "The Bird and Taurasi Show" during UConn's game against UCLA in the Final Four.

"I think she’ll honestly fit right in," Clark said. "[College Park Center] is fun to play in, too. It’s a small place, it’s loud... I think Paige has that type of draw. She’ll be able to bring those types of fans in."

How do you think Paige Bueckers will fare in the WNBA next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

