"Definitely not the best" "So deserved": College hoops fans react as USC's JuJu Watkins wins Naismith Player of the Year award

USC star JuJu Watkins was named the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year in 2025 on Wednesday. The Trojans star, whose season was cut short due to a knee injury during a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament, averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 42.6% shooting.

After Watkins was named the Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, fans had mixed reactions.

A handful of fans felt that some players had better seasons than the Trojans' superstar.

"Definitely not the best," one tweeted.

"U gave it to juju over Paige (Bueckers), (Ta'Niya) Latson , and (Lauren) betts?? How does this make sense ? She literally stat padded all season and shot a bad percent while doing it all to average less than 25 ppg? That pr lookin crazy my guy," another added.

"I love Juju but thought Hannah (Hidalgo) deserved it tbh," a third commented.

Meanwhile, others congratulated Watkins and insisted that she deserved the prestigious accolade.

"So deserved! FIGHT ON Juju!! Gooo niece!!!" one wrote.

"Its a shame to see how JuJu's season ended but she got well-deserved recognition," a user tweeted.

"The best player in college bb end of discussion," a fan commented.

Watkins helped USC win the Big Ten regular-season title, but the Trojans lost the Big Ten Tournament final to UCLA.

In March Madness, Watkins helped USC reach the second round, but injured her knee in the win over Mississippi State. The Trojans went on to reach the Elite Eight without Watkins, but their NCAA Tournament run ended after losing to UConn.

JuJu Watkins shares update after season-ending ACL injury

JuJu Watkins shared an update on her ACL injury on Monday night after USC crashed out of the NCAA Tournament. On Instagram, the Trojans guard thanked her well-wishers while also posting a heartfelt note for her teammates.

"Thank you all for the incredible love and support." Watkins wrote. "Seeing all your messages and kind words has meant the world to me -- y'all have given me so much hope."

"Right now, my heart is with my teammates -- I wish I could have been out there battling, but I couldn't be prouder of the fight we've fought together. Thank you all."

JuJu Watkins is still only 19 and still has a bright future. She is expected to dominate the college circuit for a few more years at least since she is not draft-eligible until 2027.

