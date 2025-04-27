NFL legend Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, found a new home in Cleveland, and his mother, Pilar Sanders, and sister, Shelomi, were there to celebrate with him. The former Colorado Buffaloes star was drafted by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Following the draft, Shelomi posted a TikTok video of herself, her mother, and Shedeur dancing at his new home.

"Cleveland Wasssuppppp 😝 😝," she captioned the video.

Shedeur Sanders was predicted to be one of the top picks for the 2025 NFL draft. But his name was missing in the first round, which was called on Thursday. He did not hear his name until Saturday, when he was selected by the Browns as the overall 144th pick.

Despite the initial disappointment, his family celebrated his latest milestone and showed support, as seen in Shelomi's TikTok video. Meanwhile, Deion Sanders shared a short but emotional message on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his son.

"Thank you GOD," he wrote.

Shedeur Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards. He will be joining a packed Cleveland Browns quarterback room, including Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Meanwhile, Watson suffered an Achilles tendon injury and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2025 season.

Deion Sanders's tweet about Cleveland resurfaces as son Shedeur Sanders joins the Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. Following the news, Sanders was thankful for his son's latest milestone. However, the NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes' head coach had made a post discouraging aspiring NFL quarterbacks from joining the Browns in March 2018.

"I love what the @Browns have done this offseason but if im a young QB ain't no way im going to Cleveland. I would pull a ELI MANNING If possible," he wrote.

Sanders' tweet resurfaced following the news that his son, who is a quarterback, would be joining the Browns. His tweet referred to 2004 projected top pick Eli Manning, whose agent reportedly told the Los Angeles Chargers that his client would sit out the entire season if he were drafted by them. Manning eventually got traded to the New York Giants.

Asked how Shedeur and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter would handle the draft, Deion Sanders said it would be like Eli, but he clarified that he would not try to influence his son's draft.

"No, because that's not God's will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he's consistently done — excel against all odds," the Colorado football coach said in March during an appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show."

Last May, Sanders declared that his son would be one of the top five picks, but the former Colorado quarterback was not even mentioned until the fifth round.

