Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi goes head over heels as NBA player's sister gets drafted by Dallas Wings to play with Paige Bueckers

Shelomi Sanders was ecstatic as her former teammate Aaronette Vonleh was drafted in the third round of the WNBA draft on Monday in New York. She went to the Dallas Wings as the 31st overall pick. Following the pick, Shelomi, daughter of former NFL player Deion Sanders, posted on Instagram congratulating the center.

Ad

Aaronette is the youngest sister of former NBA star Noah Vonleh, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Later, he featured for different teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shelomi posted:

Shelomi Sanders reacts to Aaronette Vonleh's WNBA draft pick (Image credits: shelomisanders/instagram)

Vonleh has been a journeyman in her collegiate career. She played her freshman year in Arizona while featuring for Colorado in her sophomore and junior years. Lastly, she transferred to Baylor for her senior year.

Ad

Trending

Shelomi and Vonleh played together at Colorado in the 2023-24 season and shared a great bond.

Vonleh had a decent senior year with the Baylor Bears. The 6-foot-3 center averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and she will now share the locker room with the No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers.

Bueckers played a big role in helping UConn secure its 12th NCAA title, and first in nine years.

Shelomi Sanders struggling to get game time at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

It hasn't been a smooth ride for Shelomi Sanders in college basketball. In her first two campaigns with Colorado, she only featured in seven games. While she averaged 4.5 minutes per game as a freshman, it reduced to 1.8 minutes in the 2022-23 season.

Ad

Colorado v Iowa - Source: Getty

She moved to Alabama A&M and averaged 1.2 points, 0. 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 3.9 minutes per game this season.

She did manage to feature in 24 out of their 28 games this season. Coach Dawn Thornton has preferred options other than the 5-foot-6 guard. Shelomi's best performance this season came against Alabama-Huntsville in a 71-68 win. She scored six points in that game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here