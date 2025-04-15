Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi goes head over heels as NBA player's sister gets drafted by Dallas Wings to play with Paige Bueckers

Shelomi Sanders was ecstatic as her former teammate Aaronette Vonleh was drafted in the third round of the WNBA draft on Monday in New York. She went to the Dallas Wings as the 31st overall pick. Following the pick, Shelomi, daughter of former NFL player Deion Sanders, posted on Instagram congratulating the center.
Aaronette is the youngest sister of former NBA star Noah Vonleh, who was the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.
He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets. Later, he featured for different teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Vonleh has been a journeyman in her collegiate career. She played her freshman year in Arizona while featuring for Colorado in her sophomore and junior years. Lastly, she transferred to Baylor for her senior year.
Shelomi and Vonleh played together at Colorado in the 2023-24 season and shared a great bond.
Vonleh had a decent senior year with the Baylor Bears. The 6-foot-3 center averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and she will now share the locker room with the No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers.
Bueckers played a big role in helping UConn secure its 12th NCAA title, and first in nine years.
Shelomi Sanders struggling to get game time at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
It hasn't been a smooth ride for Shelomi Sanders in college basketball. In her first two campaigns with Colorado, she only featured in seven games. While she averaged 4.5 minutes per game as a freshman, it reduced to 1.8 minutes in the 2022-23 season.
She moved to Alabama A&M and averaged 1.2 points, 0. 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 3.9 minutes per game this season.
She did manage to feature in 24 out of their 28 games this season. Coach Dawn Thornton has preferred options other than the 5-foot-6 guard. Shelomi's best performance this season came against Alabama-Huntsville in a 71-68 win. She scored six points in that game.
