Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi reacts with 2-words for brother Shedeur’s hype video amid criticism ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi, hyped up her brother behind his latest hype video on social media. On Thursday, Shedeur Sanders posted an extended mixtape on his Instagram, collaborating with Jeff Salzbrunn, Colby Archer and Zach Miller.

Ad

As fans and Sanders' teammates showcased their support in the comment section, his sister reposted it on her story with a two-word response.

"Boss man," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Check out the video below:

Ad

Colorado's Sanders was among the biggest names in the 2025 NFL draft at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. However, the polarizing prospect went unselected in the first round on Thursday, resulting in a huge decline from where experts originally anticipated him to be picked.

The New Orleans Saints, who were reportedly interested in Shelomi's brother, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could have used Sanders' skillset, went with lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, respectively.

Ad

"We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything is possible - everything is possible," Sanders said in a video posted by Deion Sanders on his IG.

"I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is fuel to the fire. We all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we’re on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow’s the day. We’re going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

Ad

Ad

Shedeur Sanders garnered 134 touchdowns and 14,347 yards throughout his multi-program college career and completed 74% of his passes last season.

Shelomi Sanders is coming off her best college season

Shelomi Sanders had to maneuver a long way to earn significant minutes with a team throughout her college career. Her one-year stints at Jackson State and Colorado resulted in a combined 20 minutes of action in two years.

Ad

However, all that has changed since the guard controversially split up with her brothers (Shilo and Shedeur) and father in Boulder to join Alabama A&M. In her first season with the program, the junior-year player saw 3.9 minutes across 26 contests. She averaged 1.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists on 23.3 shooting.

One of the reasons the Bulldogs brought in Shelomi Sanders was because of her 3-point shooting ability. However, the guard was unable to translate that into her first season with the school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place