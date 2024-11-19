Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders displays love for her pet cat: "Y'all don't see enough of him"

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, loves her cat and she is not afraid to show it. In September, Sanders' youngest daughter adopted a cat which she named Blayze. Her mother, Pilar Sanders, broke the news on her YouTube channel when she posted an update on Shelomi's move to the basketball team at Alabama A&M.

Shelomi is doing great in Huntsville. She’s so happy. She just got a black cat named Blayze."

Off the court, Shelomi spends quality time with her cat and she took to her Instagram stories to show it.

Needa make Blayze a IG page ya'll don't see enough of him..

Shelomi transferred to Alabama A&M to play for Dawn Thornton's Bulldogs on April 4. This is the third move in her collegiate career, a fact her father was not happy about.

Shelomi Sanders has complicated relationship with father

Shelomi's transfer to Alabama A&M for greener pastures in women's college basketball is seen as a bold move away from family traditions. Her father, Deion Sanders, did not think highly of her transfer and called it "stupid."

However, Shelomi clarified the move was in her own interest. In a livestream, she explained the previous year was difficult and she came to the conclusion of leaving after a discussion with her mother.

I don’t want to say anything too bad,” Sanders said on the livestream. “It just wasn’t good energy. It wasn’t good vibes. There wasn’t enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn’t leave when I did, I promise you I would’ve quit.”

Shelomi began her collegiate career with Jackson State Lady Tigers where she played in 2022-23. For the 2023-24 season, Shelomi transferred to Colorado where she played in five games before deciding to transfer to Alabama A&M. Shelomi and her father tried to move past their differences regarding her decision.

At a Buffaloes game, the young guard was spotted in a t-shirt with a picture of Coach Prime in front and a Deion Sanders' "kids rankings" at the back which got everyone talking as Shelomi's name was at the top. The Buffs coach did not share her opinions and posted pictures of her from the game with the following caption:

@shelomisanders thinks she's #1 in my kids Rankings. I love u baby but you're NOT #1 right now your sister @deionsanders is because she just had a baby her Lil Baby."

Sander's post sparked speculations that he may still be sore about his daughter's decision to join Alabama A&M against his wishes.

