Deion Sanders drops 1-word of endearment for daughter Shelomi Sanders' latest NIL collab video 

NFL legend Deion Sanders hyped his youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, following a commercial she posted on Instagram. On Friday, the Alabama A&M guard posted a NIL partnership video commercial with the gym club, Planet Fitness.

In the commercial, Shelomi showcased all the perks one can have with the PF Black Card, which are available in all 2700 locations of the gym club, including hydro massage beds and red light therapy.

“It’s a full-body water massage—no ice bath needed,” she said in the video.

Her dad took to the comment section to share his reaction:

"Daboo," he wrote.

Deion Sanders hypes daughter Shelomi Sanders' commercial on IG. Image via @shelomisanders

Shelomi Sanders has been consistent in sharing her workout and recovery routine, especially after revealing her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 13. With love and support from her family, teammates, coaches and partnerships, the Bulldogs guard has her groove on and continues to thrive on and off the court.

Deion Sanders and ex-wife Pilar show love to Shelomi Sanders on IG

It is not often that one sees Deion Sanders and ex-wife Pilar Sanders together in the same space, whether online or offline. However, they both appeared in their daughter, Shelomi Sanders' Instagram post.

On March 25, Shelomi posted several selfies she took inside a car, flaunting a new dirty blonde hair under a natural sunlight. Her parents joined others in the comment section to show her love.

"Love you baby," her dad wrote, while her mom Pilar wrote, "UNAPOLOGETICALLY BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥😍."

Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders hype daughter Shelomi Sanders' IG post. Image via @shelomisanders

Deion and Pilar got married in 1999 and were divorced in 2015 after a highly contentious legal battle marked by mutual accusations. Pilar even filed a defamation lawsuit, which she ultimately lost and was made to pay $2 million. As a result, the former couple is rarely seen together, with the NFL legend famously stating that he removes himself from situations that he finds "unbelievable."

Despite this, both Deion and Pilar seem to amicably co-parent their three children: Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi. Shelomi Sanders' post demonstrates their mutual commitment to supporting their kids when needed.

