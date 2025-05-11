Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, hits the gym with Shelomi in mother-daughter workout moment

NFL legend Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, recently shared a bonding moment between her and their daughter, Shelomi. Earlier on Saturday, Pilar took to her Instagram stories to share a few snaps of her and Shelomi working out together, presumably using the treadmill to get some runs in.

Shelomi Sanders is a college basketball player at the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. It seems as though she is doing some offseason work with the help of her own mother. Pilar Sanders confirmed this with the caption of her upload being:

"Saturday night grind @shelomisanders."

Shelomi Sanders then also uploaded her own point of view of the mother-daughter workout by capturing Pilar Sanders dancing and vibing during it with the caption:

"@pilarsanders shouldn't be having energy right now."

Pilar Sanders then reposted this on her own Instagram stories to respond to it with an assertive caption and a GIF.

"Crushed cardio and weights in record time! @pilarfit4life," she wrote.

Pilar Sanders has her own Instagram account dedicated to fitness, where she uploads several motivational videos and workout routines. She also shares snippets of her motherhood featuring her children, Shelomi, Shilo and Shedeur.

On the other hand, Shelomi Sanders just finished her third season of college basketball. Before her tenure at Alabama A&M, the 21-year-old spent her first two years with the Jackson State Lady Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes. For her collegiate hoops career, Sanders had averaged 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds in around 3.6 minutes per contest.

Shelomi Sanders dances with mom Pilar and brother Shedeur after NFL draft

Shelomi Sanders has been spending some quality time with family during the offseason. During the NFL draft, she was there with mom Pilar to support brother Shedeur, who eventually went to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.

Shelomi posted a TikTok of the three of them dancing after the draft. She captioned the post:

"Cleveland Wasssuppppp 😝 😝,"

While Shedeur has moved on to the pros, Shelomi Sanders will be entering her fourth year of college basketball. In the 2024-2025 campaign, she helped the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, coached by Dawn Thornton, to a 21-11 overall record, 14-4 during SWAC play earlier this year.

