Denzel Aberdeen explains leaving NCAA champions Florida for Mark Pope’s Kentucky

Denzel Aberdeen had the opportunity to return to the Florida Gators next season. He would have been one of the few returning players from the national championship-winning squad. However, rather than return to Gainesville, Aberdeen opted to enter the transfer portal. Within a few days of entering the portal, he committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ad

While speaking with reporters on Monday, Aberdeen explained his decision to transfer away from Florida despite winning a national championship.

"It was pretty much between me and my family," Aberdeen said.

The move for Aberdeen to transfer came as a surprise, considering he is a native of Orlando, Florida. As a result, it would be easy to assume that if he were making the decision with family in mind, he would have chosen to stay in Florida. However, he and his family could have had any number of reasons for transferring to Kentucky.

Ad

Trending

Denzel Aberdeen continued his conversation with reporters on Monday by speaking about his excitement to join coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats.

"I’m just happy for Kentucky for reaching out and giving me a chance to play here and try to get (a national championship) here," Aberdeen said. "Like I said. Things happen in life but, I mean, it’s all in God’s plans. So, just being here, being at Kentucky, being at this next school I’m at, I’m just happy to be here and ready to go."

Ad

Denzel Aberdeen will try to step into a bigger role with the Kentucky Wildcats

One of the reasons Denzel Aberdeen could have possibly had for leaving the Florida Gators would be to play a bigger role. Aberdeen finished his junior year this past season, receiving a big jump up in playing time. However, he only started five of the 39 games he played.

Ad

Aberdeen mostly served as a spark plug off the bench, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Now he is joining Mark Pope's squad, where he might be able to get into the starting lineup.

The Kentucky Wildcats had an incredible run under coach John Calipari, but the team fizzled out a bit in his final seasons. As a result, Calipari left for Arkansas and Pope took over as coach. In his first season leading the Wildcats, he helped them reach the Sweet 16. This was the team's best NCAA tournament run since 2019, when they reached the Elite Eight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here