“Denzel Aberdeen, where are you fitting in here?”: NCAA analyst questions Mark Pope’s latest addition to Kentucky

Mark Pope’s Kentucky continues to bolster its roster ahead of next season, adding former Florida Gators guard Denzel Aberdeen from the transfer portal. However, the move has not gone down well with some college basketball experts.

Speaking on “The Field of 68” podcast on Monday, Jeff Goodman criticized the move, saying that it was money-driven.

“Denzel Aberdeen was basically guaranteed a starting spot with the defending national champions and he left for more money,” Goodman said (01:10). “That's where we are right now, he left for more money. Kentucky's got a lot more money right now than Florida. They're a basketball school, Florida's still a football school trying to figure it out.

He added that Aberdeen might not get enough playing time with the Wildcats compared to Florida.

“You look at it and you're like "OK Aberdine, where are you fitting in here?" Goodman said. "Because, you could have gotten 30-35 minutes at Florida, now you're going to fight to get 20-25 maybe at Kentucky."

Goodman justified his point by mentioning names on the Kentucky roster that will give him competition.

“Because last I checked Otega Oweh will likely be back," Goodman said (02:05). "They signed Jaland Lowe from Pittsburgh. They've got guys (like) Collin Chandler, Trent Noah. Travis Perry (is) coming back. Jasper Johnson, a highly touted freshman wing, is coming back.

“Obviously Aberdeen can play the point so that gives him a little bit of an advantage there, but you're fighting with a lot of dudes. You got 12 guys on the roster right now that can all play, and that's the beauty of Mark Pope's roster.”

Aberdeen entered the transfer portal on Friday, to the surprise of many. The guard has been with Florida for three seasons and was part of the championship-winning team last season.

Aberdeen played 39 games, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Jeff Goodman questions Mark Pope’s ability to keep his roster happy after Denzel Aberdeen signing

NCAA Basketball: Denzel Aberdeen shooting during the Final Four National Semifinal-Florida at Auburn - Source: Imagn

Jeff Goodman also addressed the size of the Kentucky team and how Make Pope can keep the players happy.

“I don't know how you keep 12 guys happy in this day and age. I don't think you can,” Goodman said on Monday (02:47), via 'Field of 68.'

The Wildcats have 14 scholarship players for next season after Denzel Aberdeen's signing, and are also expecting some returnees.

