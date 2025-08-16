"Designer label means nothing to a 14 month old": Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia shares adorable moment as step-brother plays with luxury bag like a toy

LSU women’s college basketball star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia, shared an adorable moment of the Tigers’ star step-brother playing with a luxury bag like a toy, noting that babies are not concerned about how expensive an item is once it looks like a plaything.The video, posted on Instagram on Saturday, showed Flau'jae’s youngest brother, Aythan Brooks, walking about with an expensive Louis Vuitton while dragging it on the floor. Kia captioned the video: “When high-end fashion meets tiny human chaos.”In the inscribed caption, she wrote,&quot;Designer label means nothing to a 14 month old! My baby’s treating that Louis Vuitton bag like a rag doll, and I couldn't love it more!.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAythan is Flau'jae’s step-brother, born to her mom, Kia, and the star’s step-dad, Ameen Brooks, in May 2024.In addition to her older brother, Trayron Milton, Flau'jae has three other brothers, including Aydin and Nixon. Her step-dad also has two children from his previous relationship, but they do not live with the family.Flau'jae has often spoken about the love she receives from her family, despite losing her father at such a young age. Her father is the late rap musician, Jason Johnson, who performed under the name Camoflauge. He was shot and killed in May 2003, about six months before her birth.Flau'jae’s brother, Trayron, once defended her during a game and was arrested after entering the court during a brawl between LSU and South Carolina at the SEC tournament championship game in 2024. Milton was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct after jumping over the scorer's table, making brief contact with Kamilla Cardoso, and pushing an SEC employee.Flau'jae Johnson reveals how her mom Kia helped her not to give up on musicFlau'jae Johnson pursued a music career before basketball. She had breakthroughs on America’s Got Talent and The Rap Game, but after both shows ended, it looked like her career stalled.During her appearance on “The Shop,” the LSU star explained how she almost gave up, but her mom motivated her to take it up.“She sat me down. She was like, ‘I’m going be your manager and we gonna rock it out,” Flau'jae said.Now, Flau'jae has made a name for herself in both the basketball and music industries, having dropped several music projects already.