Despite commending Jon Scheyer, NCAA analyst Jay Bilas points at Duke’s biggest problem after Final Four exit

Jon Scheyer failed to lead Duke past the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA Tournament despite having a highly talented roster. While college basketball analyst Jay Bilas praised the Blue Devils’ season, he suggested that the coach may face challenges next year.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Bilas assessed Scheyer’s season and his potential standing with the program.

“I think Jon’s really smart, so I think they are going to look at it for what it is” Bilas said on Thursday.

However, he highlighted a key issue Scheyer could face next season.

“You look at how do we do this better in the future, (but) the problem is none of those players are going to be there next year,” Bilas said.

Scheyer has been Duke’s coach for three seasons, replacing Mike Krzyzewski in 2022, and he has taken the team to March Madness every year while winning the ACC Tournament twice.

However, 2024-25 proved to be his best one yet, as Duke won the ACC regular season and conference titles, entering March Madness as a No. 1 seed.

They were one minute away from making the national championship game, but fell apart in the final 35 seconds of their Final Four matchup with Houston, losing 70-67.

The Blue Devils' season was driven by star freshman Cooper Flagg, who was named the AP and Naismith National Player of the Year. However, other special talents like Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach were also key contributors.

Flagg, Knueppel and Maluach are all expected to declare for the 2025 NBA draft, where they are projected to be top 10 picks.

Duke will also lose Sion James, who is ineligible to return and will likely be a draft pick. Isaiah Evans might also declare for the draft or enter the transfer portal, likely similar to Proctor.

With the transfer portal open until April 23, Scheyer has limited time to decide whether to rebuild with experienced transfers or rely on another elite freshman class.

Jon Scheyer heartbroken for the team

The Blue Devils returned to Durham after their run ended in the NCAA Tournament and were welcomed by Duke students.

Scheyer took the opportunity to speak to them, expressing how he felt.

"The fact that you guys are here is incredible," Scheyer said on Tuesday. "And you know, I'm heartbroken for our guys. And, you know, they've given us a special season.”

The students appreciated Scheyer for his efforts and gave him a round of applause after his speech.

