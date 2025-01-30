Despite "great" players, UCLA coach Mick Cronin isn't sold on Bruins as Final Four contenders

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin is cautious about his team's chances of making it to the Final Four, despite having talented players. Speaking during his press conference Wednesday posted on YouTube and reported via On3, he said:

“Maybe the Boston Celtics got too many good players. I don’t see that we have anybody on the draft lottery board.

"I love my guys. They’re great. I know what you’re getting at, okay, but I don’t see anybody picking us for the Final Four.” (5:05)

UCLA is having a pretty good season so far. However, their performance has been a bit up and down in January. They lost five out of six games at one point, but then they bounced back and won four games in a row.

With their recent performance, the Bruins are now in a stronger position to make it to the NCAA Tournament. They are ranked sixth in the Big Ten Conference and will be looking to move further up the table.

NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at UCLA - Source: Imagn

If they can make it to the NCAA Tournament, they have a good chance of going far. In the last three tournaments under Coach Cronin, they have made it to the Sweet 16 twice and even the Final Four once.

Mick Cronin warns against complacency following turnaround

After the UCLA Bruins' latest win against USC on Monday, Coach Cronin praised his team for turning things around.

“Look, guys, I can want to win all I want, okay? The hungry dog gets the bone, okay? The hungry dog gets the bone. Kids are fighting their hearts out to win games and that’s what wins games."

Gonzaga v UCLA - Source: Getty

"That’s, you know – performance and toughness. So, you got to give them all the credit. You just got to keep digging in, keep pounding nails. Don’t spread your wings because peacock today, feather duster tomorrow,” Cronin continued.

The Bruins beat USC 82-76, and the coach was happy to see his players grind out results. He noted that the team is now playing with more effort and energy, and that's making a big difference.

