Despite transfer portal decision, Dawn Staley showers love on South Carolina senior Sakima Walker: "It's only up for you!!!"

One of South Carolina's longest-serving players, Sakima Walker, announced Tuesday that she was entering the transfer portal. The announcement came just two days after Dawn Staley's No. 1-seeded Gamecocks were blown out 82-59 by the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the national championship game.
Walker announced the move in a heartfelt post on Instagram with several pictures from her South Carolina Gamecocks career.
"So much love for my time at South Carolina ❤️!" Walker wrote. "Huge thank you to Coach Staley, the entire staff, my teammates, and especially the FAMs-y’all are the heart of this program and our biggest support system.
"From day one, you welcomed me like family, and I’ll never forget that. Grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every bit of love. Nothing but respect and appreciation for this chapter, forever a gamecock 🤞🏽🐔. #ForeverToThee."
Despite Sakima Walker's transfer portal decision, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hyped her up on her Instagram stories with a wholesome message.
"Love you Kim! It's only up for you!!!" Staley wrote.
Sakima Walker embraced a support role for South Carolina
Sakima Walker has occupied a support role throughout much of her South Carolina career, even as the Gamecocks racked up a national championship and a national championship game appearance alongside some of the best players in the country. During last season's unbeaten campaign, Walker played in 31 games but averaged just 7.5 minutes while averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.
This season, Walker's role shrunk even further due to injuries, playing in only 15 games while averaging 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.6 minutes of action per game.
While speaking to reporters after the Gamecocks beat the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight, Sakima Walker revealed how she dealt with a reduced role in the team.
“I don’t feel like that,” Walker said. “Absolutely, I’m involved. I just stay ready when my name is called, help my teammates, encourage my teammates, and bring good energy. I wanted to win. I want to keep winning.”
Walker was often assigned to the Gamecocks practice squad termed "The Highlighters."
Sakima Walker is one of the most experienced players in the transfer portal, complete with an enviable resume that includes two Southeastern Conference Tournament titles and a national championship. She will have one year of eligibility left despite having exhausted it due to a blanket waiver for former JUCO players issued by the NCAA last year.
