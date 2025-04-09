Despite transfer portal decision, Dawn Staley showers love on South Carolina senior Sakima Walker: "It's only up for you!!!"

One of South Carolina's longest-serving players, Sakima Walker, announced Tuesday that she was entering the transfer portal. The announcement came just two days after Dawn Staley's No. 1-seeded Gamecocks were blown out 82-59 by the No. 2 seed UConn Huskies in the national championship game.

Ad

Walker announced the move in a heartfelt post on Instagram with several pictures from her South Carolina Gamecocks career.

"So much love for my time at South Carolina ❤️!" Walker wrote. "Huge thank you to Coach Staley, the entire staff, my teammates, and especially the FAMs-y’all are the heart of this program and our biggest support system.

"From day one, you welcomed me like family, and I’ll never forget that. Grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every bit of love. Nothing but respect and appreciation for this chapter, forever a gamecock 🤞🏽🐔. #ForeverToThee."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Despite Sakima Walker's transfer portal decision, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley hyped her up on her Instagram stories with a wholesome message.

"Love you Kim! It's only up for you!!!" Staley wrote.

Staley's IG stories

Sakima Walker embraced a support role for South Carolina

Sakima Walker has occupied a support role throughout much of her South Carolina career, even as the Gamecocks racked up a national championship and a national championship game appearance alongside some of the best players in the country. During last season's unbeaten campaign, Walker played in 31 games but averaged just 7.5 minutes while averaging 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Ad

This season, Walker's role shrunk even further due to injuries, playing in only 15 games while averaging 1.4 points and 0.7 rebounds in 5.6 minutes of action per game.

While speaking to reporters after the Gamecocks beat the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight, Sakima Walker revealed how she dealt with a reduced role in the team.

“I don’t feel like that,” Walker said. “Absolutely, I’m involved. I just stay ready when my name is called, help my teammates, encourage my teammates, and bring good energy. I wanted to win. I want to keep winning.”

Ad

Walker was often assigned to the Gamecocks practice squad termed "The Highlighters."

Sakima Walker is one of the most experienced players in the transfer portal, complete with an enviable resume that includes two Southeastern Conference Tournament titles and a national championship. She will have one year of eligibility left despite having exhausted it due to a blanket waiver for former JUCO players issued by the NCAA last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here